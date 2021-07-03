Wimbledon 2021: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (24) Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda
Date: 5 July 2021
Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon
Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)
Venue: London, Great Britain
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize money: £17,066,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda vs preview
Karen Khachanov will take on Sebastian Korda in a mouthwatering fourth-round clash at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.
Khachanov is making a return to the seocond week at the All England Club after a gap of three years, and he has been made to work hard so far. But the Russian has done well to deal with everything that his opponents have thrown at him, and will be looking to build on his strong start.
Korda, meanwhile, has put up a splendid showing to make it to the last-16 in his main draw debut at the All England Club.
The American youngster has scored upset wins over the likes of Alex De Minaur and Dan Evans already. Korda has been especially effective on return, and has generated as many as 42 break point opportunities in his first three matches.
Against a formidable-looking Khachanov, however, he is set to face his biggest test yet.
Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head
This is set to be the first career meeting between Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda prediction
Both Karen Khahchanov and Sebastian Korda play similarly power-packed games, and we could well be headed for a close contest on Monday.
Serving numbers will be key for both players, as neither has ceded too much ground behind the first delivery. Khachanov does remain the more powerful off the ground though, and should have a slight edge in the rallies.
That said, the Russian has leaked a few too many unforced errors in some of his recent matches. He cannot afford too many slip-ups against Korda, who will enter the contest brimming with confidence.
All things considered, the outcome of this match could well be decided by either player's ability to hold their nerves in the crunch moments. And that's where Khachanov's experience could help him sail through.
Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in five sets.