Wimbledon 2021: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (24) Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 5 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda vs preview

Karen Khachanov will take on Sebastian Korda in a mouthwatering fourth-round clash at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Khachanov is making a return to the seocond week at the All England Club after a gap of three years, and he has been made to work hard so far. But the Russian has done well to deal with everything that his opponents have thrown at him, and will be looking to build on his strong start.

Sebastian Korda

Korda, meanwhile, has put up a splendid showing to make it to the last-16 in his main draw debut at the All England Club.

The American youngster has scored upset wins over the likes of Alex De Minaur and Dan Evans already. Korda has been especially effective on return, and has generated as many as 42 break point opportunities in his first three matches.

Against a formidable-looking Khachanov, however, he is set to face his biggest test yet.

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Karen Khachanov will be keen to better his fourth round showing from a few years ago.

Both Karen Khahchanov and Sebastian Korda play similarly power-packed games, and we could well be headed for a close contest on Monday.

Serving numbers will be key for both players, as neither has ceded too much ground behind the first delivery. Khachanov does remain the more powerful off the ground though, and should have a slight edge in the rallies.

That said, the Russian has leaked a few too many unforced errors in some of his recent matches. He cannot afford too many slip-ups against Korda, who will enter the contest brimming with confidence.

All things considered, the outcome of this match could well be decided by either player's ability to hold their nerves in the crunch moments. And that's where Khachanov's experience could help him sail through.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in five sets.

