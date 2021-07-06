Wimbledon 2021: Karolina Muchova vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (19) Karolina Muchova vs (25) Angelique Kerber

Date: 6 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karolina Muchova vs Angelique Kerber preview

The quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships will see a clash of contrasting styles of tennis, as Karolina Muchova takes on Angelique Kerber on Tuesday.

Muchova came through a tight two-set battle against Paula Badosa on Monday to secure her spot in the last eight of the Championships for the second time in a row. But to be able to better her performance from a couple of years ago, Muchova will have to find a way past the the 2018 champion Kerber.

Angelique Kerber

Kerber is now on a nine-match winning streak, stretching back to her title run in Bad Homburg. That is a quite a turnaround for the German, who had a negative win-loss record at the start of the grasscourt season this year.

Having come through a couple of hard-fought wins in the early rounds, Kerber peaked in her win over Coco Gauff in the fourth round. She will now be keen to carry that momentum further and make another run for the title.

Karolina Muchova vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Angelique Kerber leads Karolina Muchova in their current head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. Both of the duo's meetings came in 2019, with the German winning a close contest each time.

Karolina Muchova vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova's all-court game is well-suited for grass. The 24-year-old has impressed everyone with her effortless movement on the surface and her variety, the latter of which often catches her opponents by surprise.

Muchova's affinity for the surface was evident in her win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who had beaten her in straight sets on clay earlier this year. Strong serving numbers and a willingness to come forward and finish points off early have been key to the Czech's sucecess, and she will enter the next match looking to do more of the same.

But Muchova needs to be wary of Angelique Kerber, who has one of the strongest counterpunching games on the tour. The German's short backswing on the groundstrokes allows her to redirect the pace coming at her and strike winners from even the most defensive positions.

Kerber's steady baseline game has yielded strong results so far, but she will need to take on a more proactive role in her match against Muchova. The Czech is likely to throw a lot of variety at her, and if she isn't up to the task, Kerber could find herself staring at trouble.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in three sets.

