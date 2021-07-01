Wimbledon 2021: Karolina Muchova vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Karolina Muchova vs Camila Giorgi

Date: 1 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karolina Muchova vs Camila Giorgi preview

Former Wimbledon quarterfinalists Karolina Muchova and Camila Giorgi will lock horns on Thursday with a spot in the third round up for grabs.

Muchova, the 19th seed at this year's tournament, booked her spot in the second round with a straight-sets win over Zhang Shuai. The Czech was able to dictate play for the most part and will be looking to put in a similar performance in the next round.

Camila Giorgi

Giorgi was also dominant in her opening round, taking out Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Giorgi entered Wimbledon off a semi-final run in Eastbourne, where she scored big wins over the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova before retiring in the last four. Needless to say, she will be feeling confident about her game.

Karolina Muchova vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Karolina Muchova and Camila Giorgi, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karolina Muchova vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Muchova has a strong all-court game that's well-suited to grass.

Karolina Muchova has a strong all-court game that works well on grass. The Czech is capable of hitting with different spins and speeds, a tactic that can prove to be really effective against big hitters.

Muchova will look to bring her signature mix to the fore once again in Thursday's contest, but she will need to be wary of Giorgi's powerful ball striking.

The Italian enjoys taking the ball early and goes for broke on almost every shot. Short balls and sliced returns from Muchova's end could well encourage Giorgi to be even more aggressive.

Giorgi definitely has the game to hit through the Czech, and will sense an upset. If the Italian can keep a lid on the unforced errors, she should be able to power past Muchova.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram