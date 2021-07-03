Wimbledon 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Karolina Pliskova vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: 5 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karolina Pliskova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova takes on Berlin Open champion Liudmila Samsonova in a blockbuster Wimbledon fourth-round match on Monday.

Pliskova has endured a tough 2021 season, racking up a 15-12 win-loss record leading up to Wimbledon. That is much poorer than what you'd expect from someone who has made it to the pinnacle of the world rankings and been a runner-up at the US Open in the past.

But Pliskova is finally showing signs of resurgence on grass. The Czech hasn't lost a set in her three matches at SW19 so far, and one of those wins came against 2021 French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.

Liudmila Samsonova

Liudmila Samsonova, meanwhile, is in the middle of a breakthrough grasscourt season. Her big-serving game came alive at Berlin, where she won the title starting from the qualifying rounds. Her scalps during that run included top names such as Victoria Azarenka, Belinda Bencic and Madison Keys.

Samsonova has brought that momentum into Wimbledon too. The 22-year-old has knocked out Kaia Kanepi, 22nd seed Jessica Pegula and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens to book her place in the second week of the Slam.

Needless to say, Samsonova will be a tough nut to crack for Pliskova on Monday.

Karolina Pliskova vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova and Liudmila Samsonova have never met on the tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karolina Pliskova vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Liudmila Samsonova

This is a matchup between two women who serve big and hit flat. Keeping the unforced errors in check would, therefore, be crucial for the success of either.

Both Karolina Pliskova and Liudmila Samsonova have struggled on that front so far at Wimbledon. Although Samsonova struck 31 winners past Stephens in the third round, she also committed 44 unforced errors.

However, the 22-year-old's excellent return game has helped her make amends so far. Her success rate on return points through the first three rounds has been 48%, and her backhand in particular has been a real weapon, contributing to 56% of her winners.

Pliskova would have a chance if she can consistently target the Samsonova forehand, which is comparatively vulnerable under pressure. But to do that, she herself needs to bring forth her A-game.

Despite serving 22 aces so far, the World No. 13's racquet has also leaked 17 double faults, with nine of them coming in her last match alone. Pliskova's forehand, meanwhile, has contributed to 92% of her winners during her Wimbledon campaign, but she has also made 65% of her errors off that shot.

It is imperative that Pliskova cuts down on the double faults against a returner of Samsonova's caliber, and also finds the range on her forehand. But Samsonova is riding high on the success of her Berlin triumph at the moment, and has shown great composure under pressure.

All things considered, it might be a little difficult for Pliskova to bring the high-flying Samsonova down on Monday.

Prediction: Liudmila Samsonova to win in three sets.

