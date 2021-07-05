Wimbledon 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic

Date: 6 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova has been clinical at Wimbledon 2021 so far, winning all four of her matches in straight sets. None of those sets even went to a tie-breaker, with her toughest test coming in the first round - where she beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4.

Since that match, Pliskova hasn't conceded more than three games per set, breezing through each round with conviction. Her first-round exits at Eastbourne and Berlin coming into the tournament seem to have lit a fire under the Czech.

Pliskova has already achieved her career-best result at Wimbledon; this is her first quarterfinal at SW19. She will be keen to capitalize on her form and make it even further into the tournament.

Viktorija Golubic’s dream season continues.



The Swiss defeats No.23 seed Madison Keys 76 63 to advance to her 1st Slam quarterfinal. Had never been past 3R at a major.



Golubic: 28 winners, 9 unforced.



She kneels down to kiss the grass after saluting the crowd.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ay5HpnwVhx — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 5, 2021

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, meanwhile, has also created history of her own. The 28-year-old has made it to the first Major quarter-final of her career, beating 23rd seed Madison Keys on Monday to reach the last eight.

Golubic lost her first set of the tournament against Veronika Kudermetova, but came back to win the thriller 3-6, 6-1, 11-9. Since then, she's been just as dominant as Pliskova.

The Swiss lost just five games in her next four sets, before downing Keys 7-6(3), 6-3 in the fourth round. Needless to say, the quarterfinal match on Tuesday promises to be a thrilling encounter between two in-form players.

Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova and Viktorija Golubic have faced off once on tour before, with the Swiss leading the head-to-head 1-0.

The encounter took place in the second round of the Billie Jean King (Fed) Cup in 2016. Golubic conceded the first set then, but fought back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Viktorija Golubic will play the biggest match of her career against Karolina Pliskova on Tuesday

Karolina Pliskova, with her offensive playing style, will look to take the game to Viktorija Golubic in the quarterfinals. Pliskova has already smacked 32 aces in the tournament (averaging eight per match), and her serve together with her groundstrokes will be key in the battle against Golubic.

The Swiss has proven that she can hold her own against powerful opponents, as was evident in her match against Madison Keys. Golubic is an expert at drawing out errors from her opponents, and will try to elongate the rallies against Pliskova.

This is a difficult match to call, but we're going for an upset. Golubic has looked strong on the grasscourts of Wimbledon so far, and she might have enough in her legs to outlast Pliskova.

Prediction: Viktorija Golubic to win in three sets.

