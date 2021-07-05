Wimbledon 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (8) Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic
Date: 6 July 2021
Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: London, Great Britain
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize money: £17,066,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic preview
Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova has been clinical at Wimbledon 2021 so far, winning all four of her matches in straight sets. None of those sets even went to a tie-breaker, with her toughest test coming in the first round - where she beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4.
Since that match, Pliskova hasn't conceded more than three games per set, breezing through each round with conviction. Her first-round exits at Eastbourne and Berlin coming into the tournament seem to have lit a fire under the Czech.
Pliskova has already achieved her career-best result at Wimbledon; this is her first quarterfinal at SW19. She will be keen to capitalize on her form and make it even further into the tournament.
Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, meanwhile, has also created history of her own. The 28-year-old has made it to the first Major quarter-final of her career, beating 23rd seed Madison Keys on Monday to reach the last eight.
Golubic lost her first set of the tournament against Veronika Kudermetova, but came back to win the thriller 3-6, 6-1, 11-9. Since then, she's been just as dominant as Pliskova.
The Swiss lost just five games in her next four sets, before downing Keys 7-6(3), 6-3 in the fourth round. Needless to say, the quarterfinal match on Tuesday promises to be a thrilling encounter between two in-form players.
Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head
Karolina Pliskova and Viktorija Golubic have faced off once on tour before, with the Swiss leading the head-to-head 1-0.
The encounter took place in the second round of the Billie Jean King (Fed) Cup in 2016. Golubic conceded the first set then, but fought back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Karolina Pliskova vs Viktorija Golubic prediction
Karolina Pliskova, with her offensive playing style, will look to take the game to Viktorija Golubic in the quarterfinals. Pliskova has already smacked 32 aces in the tournament (averaging eight per match), and her serve together with her groundstrokes will be key in the battle against Golubic.
The Swiss has proven that she can hold her own against powerful opponents, as was evident in her match against Madison Keys. Golubic is an expert at drawing out errors from her opponents, and will try to elongate the rallies against Pliskova.
This is a difficult match to call, but we're going for an upset. Golubic has looked strong on the grasscourts of Wimbledon so far, and she might have enough in her legs to outlast Pliskova.
Prediction: Viktorija Golubic to win in three sets.