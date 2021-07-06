Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Matteo Berrettini vs (16) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 7 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Seventh seed Mattero Berrettini has been solid at Wimbledon 2021 so far. Carrying forward the momentum from his title-winning campaign at Queen's Club last month, Berrettini has lost just one set in four matches so far this week.

The Italian lost his only set of the tournament in the first round against Guido Pella, whom he ultimately defeated 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. Since then, he's claimed all three of his matches in straight sets, looking increasingly dominant with every win.

Berrettini hasn't faced a seeded opponent in his campaign so far, with No. 59 Pella being the highest-ranked player he's come up against. However, his recent form and maiden appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals would have likely given him a huge confidence boost.

ANOTHER FIRST FOR FÉLIX 🙌🏼



Félix Auger-Aliassime defeats #4 seed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to his FIRST quarterfinal at a major! ✅💪🏼



Great fight from FAA today, another hurdle crossed! 👏🏼 Let's keep it going!



Up next: Berrettini#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/eOIRitk5D0 — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) July 5, 2021

Berrettini will take now take on 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, another first-time quarterfinalist. The 20-year-old displayed maturity beyond his age to oust fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16, coming out on top of a five-set marathon.

It was a terrific performance from Auger-Aliassime, who saw Zverev pull back two sets to take the match into the fifth set. The Canadian remained calm when it mattered the most, to ultimately clinch the biggest win of his still-nascent career.

Auger-Aliassime had also beaten Roger Federer at Halle last month, showcasing his grasscourt competence in full measure.

Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime have met once on tour before, with the Italian leading the head-to-head 1-0. That match took place in the final of Stuttgart 2019, which Berrettini won 6-4, 7-6(11).

Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Matteo Berrettini has beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime on grass earlier

This promises to be an electric encounter between two young, dynamic and offensive players. Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime are equipped with powerful forehands and strong serves, and they will both both look to go on the attack in the quarterfinal.

Berretini has smacked a whopping 67 aces in four matches at Wimbledon so far, while Auger-Aliassime is not too far behind with 49 in 3.5 matches.

While the duo will look to out-hit each other on Wednesday, the player who makes fewer unforced errors would be at an advantage. Both men tend to play erratic tennis under pressure, so keeping their cool in the big moments will also be crucial.

That said, Berrettini might have a slight edge due to his greater experience. Additionally, Auger-Aliassime is likely to be physically and mentally exhausted after the marathon five-setter against Zverev.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in four sets.

