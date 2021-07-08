Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Matteo Berrettini vs (14) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 9 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Semifinals

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Eighth seed Mattero Berrettini has been excellent at Wimbledon 2021 so far, losing just two sets en route to the semifinals. A maiden semifinalist at SW19, Berrettini now has a very real chance of reaching his first final at a Major.

The 25-year-old played an impressive match against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals, winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3. Berrettini had won his three preivous matches in straight sets.

The Italian had won the Queen's title in the lead-up to Wimbledon, losing just one set throughout the tournament. His consistency this year has been impressive, which is reflected in the fact that he is ranked No. 7 in the race to the ATP Finals.

Berrettini has made two grasscourt finals in his career so far, winning both. The man certainly knows how to play on the slick surface.

Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, claimed the biggest win of his career in the quarterfinals, beating his idol Roger Federer in straight sets. Hurkacz was incredibly accurate throughout the match, and even managed to bagel the eight-time champion in the last set.

This was Hurkacz's maiden quarterfinal at a Slam, but he played it like a veteran. The Pole lost his serve just once, and was the more composed player in almost all the big moments.

But Federer isn't the only big fish that Hurkacz has scalped in this tournament. The 24-year-old also took down second seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, coming out on top in a marathon five-setter.

Before that he had overcome difficult opponents like Lorenzo Musetti, Marcos Giron and Alexander Bublik, all in straight sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz have met once on tour before, in the first round of the 2019 Miami Masters. Hurkacz won that contest 6-4, 6-3 and thus leads their current head-to-head 1-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hubert Hurkacz was exceptional against Roger Federer on Wednesday

Considering how successful he has been over the last couple of weeks, Matteo Berrettini will try and stick to his offensive playing style in the semifinal. The Italian has a big serve which is particularly effective on grass; he has already sent down a whopping 79 aces at Wimbledon 2021 so far.

Berrettini's forehand is another big weapon, and he will hope to cause some damage with it on Friday. The 25-year-old has a 23-5 career win-loss record on grass, which has to give him plenty of confidence ahead of his biggest match on the surface yet.

While Berrettini is an attacking player, Hurkacz is strong on defense. The Pole is known for his reliable and powerful groundstrokes off both wings, but particularly from the backhand side. He has a big serve too, and has already clocked 48 aces in the tournament so far.

This promises to be an exciting and unpredictable encounter. While Berrettini has more experience at the top level, Hurkacz has been in the form of his life this year. The duo have never met on grass before, adding more intrigue to the match.

That said, Berrettini might have a slight edge given his recent form and overall expertise on grass.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in five sets.

