Wimbledon 2021: Paula Badosa vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (30) Paula Badosa vs (19) Karolina Muchova

Date: 5 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Fourth round (Round of 1)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 11 am ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Paula Badosa vs Karolina Muchova preview

Paula Badosa will look to secure a berth in a second consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal when she takes on Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Monday.

The Spaniard turned heads during her remarkable claycourt season, which saw her win the title in Belgrade, reach the semifinals in Charleston and Madrid, and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Badosa has carried her form to SW19, making it to the second week with straight-sets wins over Aliona Bolsova and Yulia Putintseva, plus a hard-fought three-set victory against Magda Linette.

Karolina Muchova

Much like Badosa, Karolina Muchova is in the midst of the most successful season of her career.

The World No. 22 reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, defeating Ashleigh Barty, Elise Mertens and Karolina Pliskova along the way, and achieved a career-high ranking of 19 in May.

The Czech's run at the Championships has been impressive too. Muchova fended off Camila Girogi in three sets in the second round, and defeated 2021 Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets in the third.

Paula Badosa vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

The fourth-round encounter at Wimbledon will be the first match between Paula Badosa and Karolina Muchova, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Both players enter the fourth-round clash high on confidence and in great form. Badosa hits heavy groundstrokes with a lot of topspin, which makes her run to the second week at the All England Club all the more surprising.

Paula Badosa

Muchova, on the other hand, has a game that works well on grass. She has a strong first serve and plenty of variety from the back of the court. She also enjoys coming to the net to finish points off quickly.

She will need to use all the tools at her disposal to neutralize the power of Badosa, who has the tendency to spray errors when her game is slightly off.

All things said, the Spaniard does have the firepower to blow Muchova off the court and as long as she doesn't suffer too many lapses, she should be able to advance.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in two tight sets

