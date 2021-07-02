Wimbledon 2021: Paula Badosa vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (30) Paula Badosa vs Magda Linette

Date: 3 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am EST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Paula Badosa vs Magda Linette preview

Paula Badosa and Magda Linette will be looking to secure a fourth-round berth at Wimbledon for the first time in their careers when they lock horns on Saturday.

Badosa, who made it to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last month, has managed a smooth transition to grass. The Spaniard pushed Elina Svitolina during their first-round meeting at Eastbourne last week and has since notched up a couple of wins at the All England Club.

Magda Linette

Linette, on her part, has also been in fine nick. After taking out Bad Homburg quarterfinalist Amanda Anisimova in her opener, she produced an assured display to oust third seed Elina Svitolina in the second round in the tournament's biggest upset so far.

Needless to say, Linette will be feeling confident about her prospects ahead of this third-round tussle.

Paula Badosa vs Magda Linette head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Paula Badosa and Magda Linette, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Paula Badosa vs Magda Linette prediction

Badosa will be keen to make the second week at back-to-back Slams

Given her higher ranking and recent form, Paula Badosa will enter the contest as a slight favorite. The Spaniard is attempting to make the second week of a Slam for the second straight time, but faces a tricky test in the shape of Magda Linette.

Linette is a very tactical player and will enter this contest with a set game plan. The Pole possesses flat groundstrokes that can be extremely effective on grass; her backhand, in particular, is a shot that Badosa will want to stay clear of.

Badosa can generate a lot of power off the ground herself, but she does play with a lot more topspin than her opponent. That, however, hasn't stopped her from out-hitting opponents this week.

This could be a close encounter, but if Linette can stick to her game plan and force Badosa onto the back foot with her aggressive play from the baseline, she should have a good shot at staging another upset.

Prediction: Magda Linette to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram