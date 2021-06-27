Wimbledon 2021: Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (27) Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: 28 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 8 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Big-serving American Reilly Opelka begins his 2021 Wimbledon campaign on Monday against a tricky opponent in the shape of Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

Opelka and Koepfer are both competing in the main draw of the grasscourt Major for only the second time in their careers. While the American made it to the third round in 2019, the German fell in the second round.

This year, however, Opelka will fancy his chances of making a deep run as he has been handed a kind draw.

The 23-year-old will not be too concerned by his opening-round loss against John Millman at the recently concluded Queen's Championships, given he dominated most of the match.

Moreover, he made a deep run in the doubles event so he will not be lacking in match practice. Partnering John Peers, Opelka advanced all the way to the final before losing to Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Dominik Koepfer, meanwhile, played in Stuttgart and Halle but lost in the first round at both events. While Jurij Rodionov accounted for the German in Stuttgart, compatriot Alexander Zverev defeated him in Halle.

Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

Dominik Koepfer

Dominik Koepfer has faced Reilly Opelka twice on the ATP tour, winning both times, including their most recent encounter at the Madrid Masters. Koepfer thus leads the head-to-head 2-0. The German is yet to drop a set to the American.

Opelka and Koepfer also faced each other three times on the Challenger circuit (twice in 2018 and once in 2019), with the American winning on all three occasions.

The Wimbledon first-round encounter will be their first meeting on grass.

Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Grass is a surface that suits big servers like Reilly Opelka. The American should be able to dominate most of his service games. His big forehand is also likely to get plenty of purchase on the freshly laid grass at the All England Club.

However, the surface could also benefit Koepfer, who tends to strike the ball extremely flat off both wings.

Opelka has, in the past, struggled against players who hit with plenty of depth and that is a tactic Koepfer would look to employ. The German should also charge the net often, taking time away from the American and exposing his movement.

That said, if Opelka's serve is in fine working order, he should be able to clinch the win.

Prediction: Reilly Opelka to win in four sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram