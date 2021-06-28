Wimbledon 2021: Sam Querrey vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Sam Querrey vs (11) Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: 29 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Sam Querrey vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Former semifinalist Sam Querrey will open his 2021 Wimbledon campaign against 11th seed Pablo Carreno Busta on Tuesday.

Querrey has notched up some impressive results on grass in the lead up to Wimbledon this year. The 33-year-old made it to the semifinals in Stuttgart and finished as the runner-up at the Mallorca Championships.

Querrey did, however, fall in the opening round of the Noventi Open in Halle, losing to eventual champion Ugo Humbert in a tightly contested affair.

It is no surprise that Querrey's best Slam results have come at Wimbledon. In addition to his semifinal run in 2017, Querrey also made the quarterfinals twice, in 2016 and 2019. He is one of the biggest servers in the history of the game, having racked up a mammoth 8,586 aces in 672 career matches so far.

In stark contrast, Pablo Carreno Busta has never made it past the first round at the All England Club in five previous attempts. Even though the Spaniard does well on fast hardcourts, his game has not translated well on to the grass.

Carreno Busta did, however, fare well at the recent Mallorca Championships, where he made the quarterfinals, losing to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev in three sets.

Sam Querrey vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

Pablo Carreno Busta leads Sam Querrey 1-0 in their head-to-head. The two faced each other in Stockholm in 2019, with the Spaniard winning in three sets.

Sam Querrey vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta

Despite being the higher-ranked player, the odds are stacked against Pablo Carreno Busta. Sam Querrey's serve is a destructive weapon on grass that has sent shivers down the spine of the world's best players, including Novak Djokovic.

The American will look to race through his service games and pile the pressure on Carreno Busta when he serves. The Spaniard has the ability to go toe-to-toe with the top players in baseline exchanges, but he lacks the bite on his serve to consistently win cheap points.

That said, the Spaniard should still be able to make things tricky for Querrey with his flat groundstrokes that skid through the court. Carreno Busta should be able to get a set or two, but Querrey's serve could ultimately be the difference in this match.

Prediction: Sam Querrey to win in five sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram