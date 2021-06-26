Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: 28 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Sixth seed Serena Williams will begin her quest for an elusive 24th Grand Slam title when she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round at Wimbledon on Monday.

Williams will be playing for the first time since her shock fourth-round loss to Elena Rybakina at Roland Garros. In other words, she is coming into the Championships with no grasscourt match practice under her belt.

The American has been without a Slam since the 2017 Australian Open, but Wimbledon has been a happy hunting ground for her in recent years. In her last four appearances at the grasscourt Major, Serena Williams has won the title twice (2015, 2016) and has finished as the runner-up the other two times (2018, 2019).

It is no secret that grass is the surface that best suits the 23-time Slam champion's game, and even more so at the age of 39. Williams will certainly be fancying her chances at the All England Club this time, especially since defending champion Simona Halep - who beat her in the 2019 final - has withdrawn.

Moreover, the 39-year-old doesn't have the trickiest of draws aside from a potential third-round clash against familiar foe Angelique Kerber.

But first Serena Williams will have to get past Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who comes into the event with an 11-11 win-loss record in 2021 so far. Sasnovich has not had any noteworthy results this year, and has also failed to register a single win over a top 70 player.

Sasnovich, unlike Williams, has played on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon. But she managed to get in just one match; the Belarusian lost in the first round of qualifying at Berlin.

Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Serena Williams and Aliaksandra Sasnovich have never faced each other on tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Aliaksandra Sasnovich

While Serena Williams enters this match as the favorite, Aliaksandra Sasnovich can't be labeled a pushover. Sasnovich's game is well-suited to grass, and she has a strong lasso-like forehand that can create problems for any player in the world.

Moreover, the 27-year-old's best Slam run so far has come at Wimbledon. Sasnovich managed to reach the fourth round in 2018, beating two-time champion Petra Kvitova along the way.

If Williams has a slow start, Sasnovich can certainly take advantage and maybe even bag the opening set. But the Belarusian's inconsistent serve could be easy pickings for the American once she gets into her groove.

All things considered, Williams can be expected to shake off the rust in time and get to the finish line after navigating past the hiccups.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in straight sets.

