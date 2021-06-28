Wimbledon 2021: Ugo Humbert vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (21) Ugo Humbert vs Nick Kyrgios

Date: 29 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Ugo Humbert vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Familiar foes Ugo Humbert and Nick Kyrgios will lock horns in the opening round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

This will be the duo's second meeting at a Grand Slam this year, having played out a five-set marathon at the Australian Open in February. Humbert lost that encounter despite being within touching distance of victory and will be keen to exact revenge.

Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios enters Wimbledon with no match practice on grass. In fact, the Australian hasn't played a match since reaching the third round of his home Slam.

That said, he has a knack for staging upsets on the big stage and the All England Club has been a happy hunting ground for him. The 26-year-old has beaten the likes of Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic and Richard Gasquet on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon and could well pose a big threat to Humbert on Tuesday.

Ugo Humbert vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Ugo Humbert and Nick Kyrgios have split their previous two meetings so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock.

Ugo Humbert vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Humbert will be looking to avenge his Australian Open loss.

The Frenchman enters Wimbledon with plenty of momentum after claiming the title in Halle and will be the favorite in this contest. Humbert also has the added motivation to try and avenge his earlier loss against the Australian.

The 21-year-old's serve and compact groundstrokes have worked well for him on grass this season and he will step out on Tuesday looking to take control of the points.

He will need to be wary of Kyrgios, who, apart from a powerful serve and forehand, also has tremendous variety that can keep his opponents on their toes. That said, Humbert will be better prepared to handle the Australian's bag of tricks this time around and should be able to come away with the win.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in four sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram