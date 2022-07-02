Wimbledon 2022: 3 biggest upsets of Day 5 ft. Angelique Kerber and Maria Sakkari

We witnessed some exciting tennis action on Day 5 of Wimbledon with a number of players booking their spots in the fourth round of the competition. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 16 with straight-set victories over Miomir Kecmanovic and Oscar Otte respectively.

Jannik Sinner, who had not won a single match on grass prior to the tournament, beat 20th seed John Isner in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the third successive major this year. Ninth seed Cameron Norrie reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career by beating Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

In the women's singles tournament, third seed Ons Jabeur defeated Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 to seal her place in the last 16. She was joined by Jelena Ostapenko, Caroline Garcia and Marie Bouzkova, among others.

Once again, there were a few recognizable names being shown the exit door by unheralded players. On that note, let's take a look at the three biggest upsets from Day 5 of Wimbledon.

#3. Tim van Rijthoven def. (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili

22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili reached the third round following wins over Lukas Rosol and Quentin Halys. The Georgian was up against Tim van Rijthoven with a place in the last 16 of Wimbledon up for grabs.

The Dutchman, who beat Reilly Opelka in the second round, scripted another upset by defeating Basilashvili 6-4. 6-3. 6-4. It was a sublime performance from Van Rijthoven, who served 21 aces, won 37 out of 42 points on his first serve, and hit 29 winners.

Basilashvili had a good chance of reaching the last 16 of Wimbledon for the first time but could not make the most out of it. The 30-year-old served seven double faults while hitting 33 unforced errors.

After beating Basilashvili, Van Rijthoven now has eight wins on the trot, having previously won the Libema Open by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The Dutchman has a daunting task ahead as he will take on Novak Djokovic for a place in the quarterfinals.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Tim van Rijthoven's brilliant run continues, making it eight victories in a row after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 6-4



#Wimbledon Eight is greatTim van Rijthoven's brilliant run continues, making it eight victories in a row after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 Eight is great 💫Tim van Rijthoven's brilliant run continues, making it eight victories in a row after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 6-4#Wimbledon https://t.co/Fn1otK8YH6

#2. (24) Elise Mertens def. (15) Angelique Kerber

2018 champion Angelique Kerber was seeded 15th at Wimbledon this year and registered straight-sets wins over Kristina Mladenovic and Magda Linette to reach the third round.

She was up against 24th seed Elise Mertens, who won only one out of three matches on grass leading up to the grasscourt Major.

The Belgian made the first break of the match to go 3-1 up in the opening set before Kerber broke her back to trail 4-5. Mertens broke the German again to take the opening set 6-4.

In the second set, Kerber hit more winners than her opponent but hitting 15 unforced errors did not help her cause. Mertens eventually won the set 7-5 to book her place in the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second time in her career. She will face third seed Ons Jabeur for a place in the quarterfinals.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Ons Jabeur awaits in the fourth round...



#Wimbledon @elise_mertens is full of emotion as she beats Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5Ons Jabeur awaits in the fourth round... 🇧🇪 @elise_mertens is full of emotion as she beats Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5Ons Jabeur awaits in the fourth round...#Wimbledon https://t.co/7z41QLj8mV

#1. Tatjana Maria def. (5) Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari was eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon

The biggest upset of Day 5 of Wimbledon was World No. 103 Tatjana Maria stunning World No. 5 Maria Sakkari. The Greek did not drop a single set en route to the third round of the competition and was up against the 34-year-old, who beat Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

Sakkari had a few break points in the third game of the opening set but was unable to make the most out of them. Maria broke the World No. 5 before holding her serve to take the first set 6-3.

Sakkari looked set to fight her way back into the match and made an early break in the second set to lead 2-0. Maria broke her back and saved a couple of set points to level the score at 5-5. The German then made a key break of serve before holding her serve to win the match 6-3, 7-5

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



stuns No.5 seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 to advance to a Grand Slam Round of 16 for the first time



#Wimbledon Hello, fourth round @Maria_Tatjana stuns No.5 seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 to advance to a Grand Slam Round of 16 for the first time Hello, fourth round 👋@Maria_Tatjana stuns No.5 seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 to advance to a Grand Slam Round of 16 for the first time#Wimbledon https://t.co/49RCUjWpBc

Maria reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career and will take on 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the quarterfinalists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far