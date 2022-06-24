Wimbledon 2022 draw: 5 favorites to win the Women's Singles title ft. Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur

The draw for the Women's singles competition at Wimbledon has been revealed. Last year, Ashleigh Barty won the tournament by beating Karolina Pliskova in the final in three sets. However, the Australian will not be defending her title as she announced her retirement from professional tennis a few months back.

We will not see the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka compete because of Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes. A few more players, most notably Naomi Osaka, will not take part as the ATP and WTA have stripped the tournament of its ranking points.

Nonetheless, several top players will compete to lay their hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish. Serena Williams will make her singles comeback after being out of action for almost a year.

With two weeks of some exciting tennis action awaiting us, let us take a look at 5 favorites to win the Women's Singles title at Wimbledon this year.

#5. Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year.

The Spaniard does not have the best of records on grass but she did reach the fourth round of Wimbledon last year and has improved as a player.

Badosa has won 24 out of 36 matches this season, winning the Sydney International while also reaching the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open. If the 24-year-old is at her best, she could have a good run at Wimbledon.

Badosa will face American qualifier Louisa Chirico in the first round and could be up against two-time champion and 25th seed Petra Kvitova in the third round. Things will start to get difficult for the Spaniard from here on. If she reaches the fourth round, her most likely opponent could be Simona Halep.

Badosa does not have the most favorable draw, but she is capable of getting to the quarterfinals. Here, her most likely opponent could be Coco Gauff or Karolina Pliskova.

On paper, Badosa is capable of reaching the semifinals of the competition and if she does, she could face Iga Swiatek in the title clash.

#4. Simona Halep

Simona Halep won the Wimbledon title in 2019.

2019 champion Simona Halep has produced some promising performances this season as she looks to return to the top of the game.

The Romanian has won 23 out of 31 matches so far, having won the Melbourne Summer Set 1. She also reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters and the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Halep played on grass for the first time since 2019 this season and has won six out of seven matches so far.

The 30-year-old will face a tough opponent in Karolina Muchova in the first round and could be up against Camila Giorgi in the third round. Halep's potential opponents in the fourth round include Paula Badosa and Petra Kvitova.

If the Romanian is in the last eight, she could be up against Coco Gauff or Karolina Pliskova. Halep has beaten some of the aforementioned players this season and if she is at her best, she could have a long run at Wimbledon.

#3. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will look to bring her good form to the Wimbledon Championships

The 18-year-old was outstanding during the French Open as she reached her maiden Grand Slam final. Gauff has won ten out of 14 matches on grass so far. She reached the semifinals of the bett1open in Berlin and will be keen to do well at Wimbledon.

The American will take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round and if she wins, she will face Mihaela Buzarnescu or Nastasja Schunk in the second round. Gauff could face compatriot Amanda Anisimova in the third round and this could be a tough match. However, she should be able to reach the last 16.

Here, her most likely opponent could be Karolina Pliskova, although Serena Williams should not be written off.

Gauff has produced some good performances lately and should be able to do well at Wimbledon this year. If she is at her absolute best, a second Grand Slam final seems possible.

#2. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at the Championships last year.

The Tunisian has had some very good performances so far this season, winning 30 out of 39 matches. She won the Madrid Open and most recently, the bett1open. Jabeur reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year and will be eager to go further this time.

The 27-year-old will face Swedish Mirjam Bjorklund in the opening round and could be up against the experienced Kaia Kanepi in the third round. Jabeur's most likely opponent in the fourth round could be Angelique Kerber.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Ons Jabeur will open her Wimbledon campaign against qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund. Ons Jabeur will open her Wimbledon campaign against qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

The Tunisian should be able to make it to the quarterfinals where she could be up against Danielle Collins or Emma Raducanu, although Madison Keys should not be written off.

If Jabeur reaches the semifinals, her potential opponents will include Maria Sakkari, Anett Kontaveit and Belinda Bencic. There remain some question marks regarding her fitness as she suffered a right-knee injury at the Eastbourne International. However, if she is at her best, she might reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

#1. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win Wimbledon this year.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has been in incredible form over the past few months and has won 35 matches on the trot. The Pole has won each of her last six tournaments, including the French Open and four WTA 1000 titles.

Swiatek does not have a very good record on grass, having won only four out of eight matches so far. It will be interesting to see if she can carry her current form into Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old faces Jana Fett in the first round and should have little trouble reaching the last 16. Here, she could be up against Barbora Krejcikova. Swiatek's most likely opponent in the quarterfinal could be Jessica Pegula, although the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Bianca Andreescu should not be written off.

The Pole's current form and mentality can take her a long way at Wimbledon and it will be very difficult for others to get the better of her.

