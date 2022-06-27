Wimbledon 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Dellien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Dellien.

Date: June 28, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Dellien preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Alex de Minaur will face off against World No. 80 Hugo Dellien in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

De Minaur has enjoyed a rather good season this year. He started by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time this year. The World No. 27 then reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters as well.

During the clay season, de Minaur made it to the semifinals in Barcelona and Lyon but Hugo Gaston knocked him out in the first round of the French Open. The Australian's grass swing started off on a slow note, but has picked up pace in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

De Minaur lost in straight sets to Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Libema Open. He performed better at Queen's Club, going down to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

The 23-year-old then kicked off his title defense at Eastbourne with wins over Cristian Garin, Lorenzo Sonego and Tommy Paul. He eventually lost in the semifinals against Taylor Fritz.

De Minaur's results at Wimbledon have gotten progressively worse with each passing year. He reached the third round upon making his debut in 2018 and lost in the second round the following year. The Australian bowed out of the tournament in the first round last year.

He'll be aiming to reverse this trend and stage a deep run this time around.

Hugo Dellien at the 2022 French Open.

With a 4-9 win loss record on the ATP tour this year, Hugo Dellien has struggled a fair bit. His highlight of the year so far has been defeating 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round of the French Open. However, he lost to Karen Khachanov after that.

Dellien has performed better on the Challenger circuit, winning a title and reaching another final. Following the French Open, he didn't compete on grass to prepare for Wimbledon. He instead competed in a couple of Challenger events on clay, but failed to win a match in those events.

This will be Dellien's second appearance at Wimbledon. He made his debut in 2019 and lost in the first round.

Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Dellien head-to-head

De Minaur leads Dellien 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Swiss Indoors in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Dellien odds

Alex de Minaur vs Hugo Dellien prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Dellien's more of a clay court specialist and his results on the red dirt this year haven't been that great either. Consequently, De Minaur will be the overwhelming favorite to come through this clash. The Australian looked to be in fine form at Eastbourne last week.

His serve, while not necessarily being a huge asset, worked quite well and his forehand looked quite sharp too. De Minaur's also known for his impeccable court coverage and his steady groundstrokes, with which he looks to outlast his opponents in drawn-out rallies.

However, he's also capable of taking charge when the opportunity arises.

Dellien's game is much suited to clay, and his lack of success on grass courts might prove to be his downfall yet again. He lacks a big weapon to impose himself on de Minaur in any way in their upcoming match.

This is likely to be a one-sided contest with the Australian coming out on top.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

