Wimbledon 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (19) Alex de Minaur vs Jack Draper.

Date: 30 June, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Second Round (Round of 64).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alex de Minaur vs Jack Draper preview

Nineteenth seed Alex de Minaur will square off against Jack Draper in the second round at Wimbledon.

de Minaur has been in good form this season with a success ratio of 61 percent, though it could be better considering his potential. The Australian's best performances this year were making the semifinals of the Barcelona Open, Lyon Open and most recently at the Eastbourne International.

The 23-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of a gruelling last four encounter against World No. 14 Taylor Fritz in Eastbourne. He stretched the Canadian to three sets, but couldn't get over the line.

At the SW19, he began his campaign with a comfortable straight sets win over World No. 72 Hugo Dellien.

Brit youngster Jack Draper is a well known name on the ATP Challenger circuit and is trying to establish himself on the main tour this year. He has won seven out of 12 matches this season.

The 21-year-old entered the All England Club on the back of an emphatic semifinal run at the Eastbourne International. He put up an inspiring performance against Maxime Cressy but couldn't edge the contest in his favor. He has four titles to his name on the Challenger tour and has beaten the likes of Diego Schwartzman and Taylor Fritz already this year. He looks to be in good touch at the moment.

Draper got off to a solid start at Wimbledon, registering a straight sets win over Belarusian Zizou Bergs.

Alex de Minaur vs Jack Draper head-to-head

de Minaur and Draper have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Alex de Minaur vs Jack Draper odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur -185 -2.5(-135) Over 39.5(-115) Jack Draper +140 +2.5(-105) Under 39.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alex de Minaur vs Jack Draper prediction

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

We can expect a highly competitive and close contest between these two skilful athletes on Thursday. Neither player has made it past the second round at Wimbledon previously. Considering their match fitness and form at the moment, they will be fancying their chances of making a deep run at the SW19.

De Minaur will be looking to fine-tune his game after his first round outing against Dellien. While his movement on the court was effortless, the Australian dropped his serve twice and also committed four double faults. He could be punished for making these errors going forward.

The work Draper has been putting in over the last few years is finally starting to make a difference, with the Brit moving into the Round of 64 at SW19 for the first time in his career.

He came up clutch to save three break points against Bergs and also launched 10 aces in the first round. He has a very efficient one-handed backhand and likes to stay aggressive throughout the match, and will need to bring his A-game if he is to challenge de Minaur.

While de Minaur is up against a very tough opponent next, he should have enough in his armor to get past his challenger and sneak through to the next round.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in five sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far