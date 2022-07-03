Wimbledon 2022: Alize Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alize Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: July 4, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Alize Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Alize Cornet scripted one of the biggest upsets in Wimbledon

Alize Cornet will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday. The Frenchwoman has won 15 out of 30 matches so far this season, with her most notable result being reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Cornet beat Viktoriya Tomova, Garbine Muguruza, Tamara Zidansek and Simona Halep to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time, doing so in her 63rd main draw appearance in a Major.

During the grasscourt season, the 32-year-old suffered an opening-round exit at the bett1open in Berlin. However, she followed this up by reaching the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open before losing to eventual champion Caroline Garcia.

Cornet started Wimbledon by beating 27th seed Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 7-6(5) in the first round and saw off Claire Liu in straight sets to set up a third-round clash against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Frenchwoman scripted arguably the upset of the season by beating the Pole 6-4, 6-2 and breaking her 37-match winning streak.

Tomljanovic has won 18 out of 34 matches so far this season, having reached the quarterfinals of three tournaments so far.

The Australian started her grasscourt season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open before losing to Viktorija Golubic in straight sets. She was eliminated in the second round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne after losing to eventual runner-up Jelena Ostapenko.

Tomljanovic was unseeded at Wimbledon and reached the second round after beating 18th seed Jill Teichmann 6-2, 6-3. She then defeated Catherine Harrison 6-2, 6-2 to set up a third-round clash against 13th seed Barbora Krejcikova.

The 29-year-old came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second year running.

Alize Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

The head-to-head between Cornet and Tomljanovic is currently tied at 2-2 and will lock horns for the fifth time on Monday. Their last meeting came at Wimbledon 2021 with the Australian winning 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.

The winner of the match will take on either 17th seed Elena Rybakina or Petra Martic in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Alize Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Alize Cornet -138 -1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-125) Ajla Tomljanovic +110 +1.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-105)

Alize Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Both players have looked in good touch over the past week and the match promises to be an exciting one.

Cornet has struggled on grass before but she has done pretty well on the surface so far this season, winning six out of eight matches. The 32-year-old will enter the match brimming with confidence after ending Swiatek's winning streak. Tomljanovic's record on grass this season is identical to that of Cornet's

The Frenchwoman is a counterpuncher and has the defense to counter Tomljanovic's powerful shots. Cornet will look to force the Australian to make errors while also trying to dictate play from the baseline.

Tomljanovic has a good serve but she served eight double-faults against Krejcikova. The 29-year-old will have to serve a lot better against Cornet, who has a capable return of serve.

As far as prowess and form on grass is concerned, Tomljanovic seems the favorite to win. However, Cornet's recent performances on the surface have been impressive, notwithstanding her win against Swiatek. The Frenchwoman will be have to dig deep to find a way to win against the Australian but should be able to come through to register back-to-back Major quarterfinals.

Pick: Cornet to win in three sets.

