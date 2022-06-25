Wimbledon 2022: Andy Murray vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs James Duckworth.

Date: June 27, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Andy Murray vs James Duckworth preview

Andy Murray will look to start Wimbledon on a winning note

Andy Murray takes on James Duckworth in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

The former World No. 1 has won 16 out of 25 matches this season, reaching two finals. The first of those came during the Sydney International, where Murray beat Viktor Durasovic, Nikoloz Basilashvili, David Goffin and Reilly Opelka to reach the final. However, he was beaten by Aslan Karatsev in two sets in the title clash.

The 35-year-old's second appearance in a final came at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. Murray beat Christopher O'Connell and Alexander Bublik to set up a quarterfinal clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He beat the Greek 7-6(4), 6-3 to register his first win over a Top 5 player in five years. Murray then defeated Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to set up a title clash against Matteo Berrettini, against whom the 35-year-old produced a spirited display but lost 4-6, 7-5, 3-6.

James Duckworth has not won any of his main draw matches on the ATP Tour this season. The Australian came close to a win when he faced Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Australian Open but lost in five sets. He also pushed Francisco Cerundolo to three sets at the Lyon Open.

During the grass court season, Duckworth lost in the opening round of the Libema Open and failed to qualify for the main draw of the Queen's Club Championships. He made it to the main draw of the Rothesay International but was beaten by Lorenzo Sonego despite winning the first set.

Andy Murray vs James Duckworth head-to-head

Murray has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Duckworth so far and will face him for the third time. The former World No. 1 beat him 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the 2018 US Open and won 6-3, 6-4 at the Brisbane International in 2019.

The winner of the match takes on Enzo Couacaud or 20th seed John Isner in the second round of Wimbledon.

Andy Murray vs James Duckworth odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray -550 -6.5 (-115) Over 35.5 (-120) James Duckworth +360 +6.5 (-115) Under 35.5 (-115)

Andy Murray vs James Duckworth prediction

Murray will enter the match as the favorite to win given his impressive run to the final of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. The Scot has produced some promising performances this year and has a good chance of doing well at Wimbledon.

Murray is a good server, has powerful groundstrokes and is a very good mover on grass. The 35-year-old's skill set will no doubt make things difficult for Duckworth, who has won only five out of 17 matches on grass throughout his career so far.

The big question regarding Murray is his fitness. He faced hip problems during his final against Berrettini and Stuttgart but will enter Wimbledon after a much-needed break. If the former World No. 1 has no fitness troubles, he should be able to get the better of Duckworth and seal his place in the second round.

Pick: Murray to win in straight sets.

