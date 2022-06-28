Wimbledon 2022: Angelique Kerber vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Angelique Kerber vs Magda Linette.

Date: June 29, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Angelique Kerber vs Magda Linette preview

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber will square off against World No. 65 Magda Linette in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday.

Fresh off a quarter-final run at last week's Bad Homburg Open, Kerber commenced her quest for a second Wimbledon title against Kristina Mladenovic. The opening set ended in a flash as the former World No. 1 dished out a bagel to clinch it in just 17 minutes. The German played at an incredible level as she lost just six points on serve.

Mladenovic raised her level in the second set to make it a little more competitive. Kerber secured a break of serve to go 2-0 up, but the Frenchwoman won the next three games to be back on serve. The back and forth continued as each looked for an edge over the other.

Kerber secured the decisive break in the 11th game of the set and then easily served out the match to win 6-0, 7-5.

Magda Linette at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne

Magda Linette kicked off her Wimbledon campaign against qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez, who was making her main draw debut at the tournament. After a hold of serve by the duo to start the match, the Pole reeled off five consecutive games to bag the opening set.

The two were evenly matched for most of the second set, as neither was able to conjure a break point opportunity across the first eight games. Linette made her move in the next game and went up a break to lead 5-4. She had no trouble closing out the match to win 6-1, 6-4.

Linette will now be aiming to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time this year.

Angelique Kerber vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Kerber leads Linette 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter in the quarterfinals of last month's Strasbourg Open in three sets.

Angelique Kerber vs Magda Linette odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Angelique Kerber -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 20.5 (-135) Magda Linette +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 20.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Angelique Kerber vs Magda Linette prediction

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Both players produced fine displays of tennis to kick off their Wimbledon campaigns. Kerber was off to a fast start in the opening set against Mladenovic and will look to do the same against Linette.

Kerber remains one of the most athletic players on the tour, with her court coverage giving her younger counterparts a run for their money. Her ability to get down low and hit groundstrokes also gives her an edge on the surface. Her forehand down the line is still a big weapon after all these years.

Linette's got some wheels on her too, so it will be an interesting match-up. The Pole will look to keep the points short. She did well to approach the net often during her first-round contest and might look to repeat the tactic against the German. Neither player is known for their serving prowess, so there could be frequent breaks of serve in this match.

Their previous encounter in Strasbourg was a tense affair, with Kerber needing five match points to close out the match. However, the contest was on clay, a surface on which she has had relatively little success. The former World No. 1 is a different beast on grass, especially at Wimbledon. This is likely to be another commanding win for the German.

Pick: Angelique Kerber to win in straight sets.

