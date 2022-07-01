Wimbledon 2022: Biggest upsets from Day 4 ft. Diego Schwartzman, Karolina Pliskova, and Denis Shapovalov

It was yet another day of thrilling tennis on Thursday at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Although 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal won, he was once again forced to play four sets, this time by World No. 106 Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania. Nadal's next opponent is Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Hugo Gaston 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas secured a straight-sets win over Jordan Thompson to set up a mouthwatering third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios. The Australian breezed past Filip Krajinovic in straight sets as well. Taylor Fritz continued his impressive form as he ousted Alastair Gray 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut was set to play Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan but the Spaniard became the third player to get infected by the coronavirus and withdraw from the tournament. Marin Cilic and Matteo Berrettini were the first ones to pull out even before they could play their first match.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek registered her 37th consecutive win as she defeated Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Coco Gauff, Simona Halep, Paula Badosa, and Barbora Krejcikova reached the third round after winning their matches in straight sets. Harmony Tan, who beat Serena Williams in the first round, beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-4.

Day 4 also saw some of the top players failing to make it to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. Here's a look at the biggest upsets from Thursday:

#4 Elena Rybakina def. Bianca Andreescu

Canada's Bianca Andreescu lost 6-4, 7-6(5) to World No. 23 Elena Rybakina in the second round of Wimbledon. Russian-born Kazakhstan player Rybakina broke Andreescu's serve thrice to reach the third round where she is all set to take on Zheng Qinwen. Andreescu stormed into the second round by defeating Emina Bektas 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The reason why the Canadian was expected to go further in the tournament is because she has already won a Grand Slam. At the 2019 US Open, Andreescu defeated 23-time Major winner Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the final to lift the glorious trophy. She became the first-ever Canadian to win a Grand Slam event.

#3 Brandon Nakashima def. Denis Shapovalov

Going through a rough patch, World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov of Canada crashed out in the second round as American Brandon Nakashima beat him 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(6). Shapovalov lost six matches on the trott after beating Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open. He finally ended his losing streak in the first round at SW19, but could not register a second victory.

The 13th seeded Canadian reached the semifinals in London last year before eventual champion Novak Djokovic outclassed him in straight sets. Twenty-year-old Nakashima, who is through to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time, will face Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan next.

#2 Katie Boulter def. Karolina Pliskova

World No. 118 Katie Boulter stunned the 2021 Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova in the second round by beating her 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4. The 30-year-old Czech, who lost to Ashleigh Barty in the title clash last year, was aiming to go one step further and lift her maiden Grand Slam title. In her first-round match, she beat Tereza Martincova 7-6(1), 7-5 and her fans were hopeful of another win for the World No. 7.

Britain's 25-year-old Boulter will next go up against Harmony Tan. Tan has already produced the biggest upset of the season by beating Serena Williams in her comeback match in the first round. She defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

#1 Liam Broady def. Diego Schwartzman

Arguably, the biggest fourth-day upset came when World No. 132 Liam Broady was handed a bagel by Diego Schwartzman, but still managed to eliminate the Argentine in the second round of Wimbledon. The Brit defeated the 12th seed 6-2, 4-6, 0-6, 7-6(6), 6-1. Schwartzman, 29, defeated American qualifier Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

This is the first time that Broady has reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament. His third-round opponent is Australia's Alex de Minaur, who beat Britain's Jack Draper 5-7, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

