Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Cameron Norrie vs David Goffin

Date: July 5, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Cameron Norrie vs David Goffin preview

Ninth-seed Cameron Norrie will battle it out against David Goffin in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

While Norrie was knocking on the door with his performances last season, he has converted them into meaningful wins in 2022. He has a 66 percent success ratio this year, with title-winning campaigns at the Delray Beach Open and Lyon Open, and a runners-up finish at the Mexican Open.

Though the Brit entered Wimbledon with just one win out of three on grass, which came against Brandon Nakashima in the first round of the Eastbourne International, he has been clinical at the SW19.

Apart from a tricky outing against Jaume Munar in the second round, the 26-year-old has pretty much dominated his opponents en route to the quarterfinals. He defeated the in-form American Tommy Paul in straight sets to reach the last eight in London for the first time in his career.

Norrie became the first Briton in five years to make the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Cam Norrie earns Middle Sunday's Play of the Day



#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport An epic rally en route to the quarter-finalsCam Norrie earns Middle Sunday's Play of the Day An epic rally en route to the quarter-finals 👏Cam Norrie earns Middle Sunday's Play of the Day#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport https://t.co/YUztMmQmvU

David Goffin, on the other hand, has also had a decent season in 2022. He has a 57 percent win ratio, with his stand-out performance being a successful campaign at the Grand Prix Hassan II.

The Belgian has been rewarded with a place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the constant work he has been putting in over the last few months. He showed great courage and fortitude to get over the line against American Frances Tiafoe in a marathon fourth-round clash which lasted more than four hours and 30 minutes.

Goffin is through to the last eight at the SW19 for the second time in his career. He achieved a similar feat in 2019 when he was beaten by Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



David Goffin outlasts Frances Tiafoe in a marathon on No.2 Court, defeating the American in four hours and 36 minutes The longest match of #Wimbledon 2022David Goffin outlasts Frances Tiafoe in a marathon on No.2 Court, defeating the American in four hours and 36 minutes The longest match of #Wimbledon 2022 🕒David Goffin outlasts Frances Tiafoe in a marathon on No.2 Court, defeating the American in four hours and 36 minutes https://t.co/kPMUyBXBI5

Cameron Norrie vs David Goffin head-to-head

Norrie leads the head-to-head 1-0 against the Belgian. Goffin was forced to retire mid-match during their fourth-round clash at the 2021 Barcelona Open.

Cameron Norrie vs David Goffin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -250 -3.5(-155) Over 37.5(-140) David Goffin +200 +3.5(+110) Under 37.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs David Goffin prediction

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

We can expect a close and high-quality contest between the two as they battle it out for a place in the semifinals of Wimbledon. Norrie has been more consistent this season and has also risen to the occasion when it mattered the most. He will be the favorite heading into this tie.

The Brit would have been satisfied with his serving in the last match, winning 70 percent of his first serve points and saving six out of seven break points against Paul. Norrie has always had a patient approach to the game, opting to play long rallies and constructing points from the baseline. However, over the last two weeks, the 26-year-old has been more expressive during points and constantly asking questions to his opponents. He's consistently found the line with his forehand in his recent matches.

Goffin showed great temperament and character to secure a comeback after trailing Tiafoe at the interval. He launched 59 winners against Tiafoe but also registered 44 unforced errors and nine double faults. The Belgian won't be getting too many chances against a player like Norrie and will need to make amends if he wants to have a say in this encounter.

Goffin can be a very stubborn challenger and has the ability to frustrate opponents with his constant ball retrieval, but considering the quality of tennis Norrie has been playing, the Brit should be able to crack this riddle. He has all the skills in his armor to navigate through this situation and should be able to secure a place in the last four.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in four sets.

