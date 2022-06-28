Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (9) Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar

Date: 29 June 2022

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Second round

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £40,350,000

Match Timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar app

Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar preview

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie will take on Jaume Munar in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Norrie has had a good season so far, picking up trophies at Delray Beach and Lyon. He also made the final at Acapulco, but was beaten by Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

The 26-year-old entered Wimbledon on the back of just one win on grass this season. He beat Brandon Nakashima in his opening match at Eastbourne, but lost to Maxime Cressy thereafter. The Brit got off to a great start at the grasscourt Major, ousting Pablo Andujar in straight sets.

Guardian sport @guardian_sport Britain's Cameron Norrie is through to the second round at Wimbledon, beating Pablo Andújar in straight sets theguardian.com/sport/live/202… Britain's Cameron Norrie is through to the second round at Wimbledon, beating Pablo Andújar in straight sets theguardian.com/sport/live/202… https://t.co/Bxd6q2zX4G

Jaume Munar has had a decent season, winning 33 out of 48 matches. The Spaniard has won two Challenger events but hasn't made much of a dent on the ATP tour, his best result being a quarter-final run at the Melbourne Summer Set in January.

The 25-year-old came into Wimbledon on the back of a first-round exit at the Mallorca Championships, but made a positive start with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Thiago Monteiro.

Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Munar leads Norrie 1-0 in the head-to-head. He beat the Brit 7-6(6), 5-7, 7-6(4) in a gruelling contest at the 2019 Rio Open.

Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Cameron Norrie -800 -1.5 (-350) 3 sets (-140) Jaume Munar +500 +1.5 (+240) 4 sets (+200)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar prediction

Norrie will be the favourite heading into this match. His best result at Wimbledon was reaching the third round in 2021, where he was eliminated by Roger Federer. He will be determined to better that performance this year.

The left-hander has been much more aggressive this season and has reaped the rewards. He served well in the first round against Andujar, winning 77% of his first-serve points and hitting 10 aces. Norrie likes to open up the court with his crosscourt forehand and isn't afraid to approach the net, especially on the quicker grass courts.

Munar, who picked up his first win on grass in the last match, has a tough task ahead of him. He has beaten Norrie on clay but might find it hard on the slippery grass.

Munar likes to take a defensive court position and often stands well behind the baseline. He has a decent serve and uses his forehand to win most of his points. He might need to adopt a more aggressive approach against Norrie rather than sit back and be dictated to.

Considering their contrasting playing styles, recent performances and experience on grass, Norrie is the outright favorite to win this match.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

