Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (9) Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar.

Date: June 27, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Home favorite Cameron Norrie will lock horns with Spain's Pablo Andujar in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Norrie started the year on a disappointing note as he lost all of his ATP Cup matches and bowed out of the Australian Open in the first round. He stepped up his level after that, winning his third career title at the Delray Beach Open. He was also a runner-up at the Mexican Open after that.

During the clay swing, Norrie claimed his fourth career title at the Lyon Open. He then made it to the third round of the French Open for the second consecutive year.

His grass season started on a sour note as he lost in the first round to Grigor Dimitrov at Queen's Club. He fared better in Eastbourne, making it to the quarterfinals where he lost to Maxime Cressy.

Norrie notched up his best-ever result at Wimbledon last year by reaching the third round. He'll be looking to better that performance this time around.

Pablo Andujar at the 2022 Australian Open.

Pablo Andujar had a good start to the year as he reached the third round of the Australian Open. He then made it to the quarterfinals of the Rio Open the following month. Since then, the Spaniard's results have been underwhelming.

Following his second-round exit from the Grand Prix Hassan II, Andujar lost in the first round of all his subsequent tournaments, including the French Open. He didn't compete in any of the warm-up events in the lead-up to Wimbledon. Instead, he participated in a couple of Challenger tournaments on clay, where he didn't do well in either.

Since his debut at Wimbledon in 2009, Andujar has complied a 3-7 win-loss record at the tournament.

Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar head-to-head

The two have not met on the tour before this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Cameron Norrie -5000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 28.5 (-105) Pablo Andujar +1200 -1.5 (+1750) Under 28.5 (-135)

Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Andujar is more of a clay court specialist and is currently on a five-match losing streak at the ATP level. Norrie's had some decent results on grass and given his opponent's dire form, he'll be the favourite to win this contest.

Andujar does have some high-profile scalps to his name. The Spaniard famously defeated Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem at the Geneva Open and the French Open respectively last year. While those results were on clay, if he manages to raise his level, he could challenge the Brit at Wimbledon.

Norrie's skills lie in his consistency. He's able to grind out in lengthy baseline exchanges and is adept at changing the tempo of the rally by injecting pace. He also possesses a better serve than his opponent. Andujar has been throwing in quite a few double faults in his matches recently. During his French Open loss, the Spaniard hit 10 of them.

Andujar's game is better suited to clay and he's had little success on other surfaces. With his recent string of losses, he won't be feeling too confident either. Considering this match will also be his first on grass in over a year, he'll need some time to get used to the conditions, which could put him on the backfoot right from the start.

This is likely to be a one-sided contest, with Norrie kicking off his Wimbledon campaign with a win.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

