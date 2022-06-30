Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (9) Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson

Date: 1 July, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson preview

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie will square off against Steve Johnson in the third round at Wimbledon.

Norrie has had a good season so far winning 29 out of 45 matches, with title-winning campaigns at the Delray Beach Open and the Mexican Open in February. He entered Wimbledon on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Eastbourne International, where he was outfoxed by Maxime Cressy 7-5, 7-5.

The Brit got off to a flyer, dominating Pablo Andujar in straight sets in the first round, but faced a stubborn second round challenger in Jaume Munar. Norrie survived an attacking bombardment from the Spaniard in the first three sets to turnaround the match and secure his comeback with a 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 win.

The 26-year-old has never made it past the Round of 32 at Wimbledon and will have a chance to do so when he takes on Steve Johnson next.

Former World No. 21 Johnson has won 14 out of 25 matches this season with a runner-up finish at the Sarasota Challenger in April being his standout performance.

The American struggled to get past the qualifiers at Queen's Club and Eastbourne, but is off to a great start at the All England Club. He was fortunate to get past Grigor Dimitrov in the first round, who retired mid-match due to a groin injury, and eased past Ryan Peniston in straight sets in the second.

Johnson made the Round of 16 at Wimbledon once before, losing out to 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in 2015.

Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson head-to-head

Norrie and Johnson have never faced each other before. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -375 -5.5(-105) Over 38.5(-115) Steve Johnson +270 +5.5(-135) Under 38.5(-120)

Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson prediction

Though both players have had an average preparation leading up to the SW19, they have managed to build some momentum now. Norrie has been more consistent than the two and will be the favorite heading into this battle.

The Brit won 64 percent of his first serve points and fired 46 winners against Munar. He also achieved a lot of success at the net, winning 70 pecent of his points going forward. Norrie likes to open up the court with his crosscourt forehand and has also shown a wide array of shots in recent matches. He can, however, take his game to the next level if he cuts down on his unforced errors.

Johnson won 81 percent of his first serve points, launching 13 aces against Eastbourne International quarterfinalist Ryan Peniston and never losing his serve. Johnson has been grinding on the Challenger tour this year, which seems to be paying off on the big stage. He has a formidable overall game and likes to construct points patiently.

The tie might be tilted towards Norrie but Johnson has every chance of causing an upset. He's more experienced than the Brit and also has a better win ratio on grass. Considering Norrie's lack of creativity and killer instinct, the American should be able to edge the victory and move to the fourth round.

Pick: Steve Johnson to win in four sets.

