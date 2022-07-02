Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Cameron Norrie vs (30) Tommy Paul.

Date: July 3, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Home favorite Cameron Norrie will take on World No. 32 Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Sunday.

After a straightforward win over Pablo Andujar in the first round, Norrie scored a dramatic five-set win over Jaume Munar in the second round. He advanced to the third round for the second year running and was up against Steve Johnson.

Norrie put his opponent under pressure right from the start. The ninth seed held a total of four break points across a couple of Johnson's service games, but was unable to convert any of them.

However, Norrie stepped up when it mattered the most. With Johnson serving to stay in the set at 5-4, the Brit got a couple of break-point opportunities on his serve and made the most of them to clinch the set.

Norrie then jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second set. After a hold of serve by Johnson, the Brit won the next three games to bag the set.

The third set was even more one-sided, with Norrie dishing out a bagel to win the match 6-4, 6-1, 6-0. He has now reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Tommy Paul's debut at Wimbledon has been quite memorable. In his first appearance at the Championships, he defeated Fernando Verdasco and Adrian Mannarino to set up a third-round date with Jiri Vesely.

Paul went up a break in the sixth game of the opening set, which was enough for him to take the set later on. The American led 3-1 in the second set and following a hold of serve by his opponent, he claimed the next three games to secure the set.

The third set played out similarly. Paul once again led 3-1, with Vesely managing a solitary hold after that. The 30th seed bagged the next three games to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in his career.

Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with Norrie leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at this year's Delray Beach Open in straight sets.

Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Cameron Norrie -190 +1.5 (-350) Over 39.5 (-120) Tommy Paul +145 -1.5 (+240) Under 39.5 (-115)

Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Both Norrie and Paul are looking to reach their maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals. The duo put up commanding performances to win their respective third-round matches, with Norrie being slightly more dominant.

The Brit hit 24 winners and Paul managed 23, with both players committing 14 unforced errors. They were matched quite evenly in their serving stats as well, though the Brit did better during return games. He won a total of 51% of the receiving points against Johnson, compared to Paul's 42% against Vesely.

Norrie being a lefty usually gives him a slight advantage, but this will be Paul's fourth consecutive match against a southpaw. On top of that, two have been training partners at this year's Wimbledon as well.

Paul has a strong forehand and a good touch at the net as well. However, Norrie's consistency makes him a tough player to hit through as he stays in the rallies and gradually turns the point around in his favor. He's able to absorb the hard-hitting shots coming his way and redirect them quite well.

This is a contest between two evenly matched players. But with the home crowd likely to be firmly behind Norrie, it could help him get over the finish line.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in four sets.

