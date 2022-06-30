Wimbledon 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (5) Carlos Alcaraz vs (32) Oscar Otte

Date: July 1, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte preview

Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz will battle it out against Oscar Otte in a highly anticipated third round match at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz has been in splendid form this season, with title-winning campaigns at the Rio Open, Miami Masters, Barcelona Open and Madrid Masters. He has a success ratio of 85.6 percent in 2022, second only to World No. 4 Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard entered Wimbledon with very little preparation, gaining some match fitness at the Hurlingham Classic exhibition tournament in London. He faced an uphill task against Jan Lennard Struff in the first round but managed to get past the German in five sets 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4.

The 19-year-old followed it up with a confident 6-4, 7-6(0), 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor to reach the Round of 32 at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Oscar Otte, on the other hand, has had an average start to the season but is in scintillating form on the grass courts. He entered Wimbledon on the back of consecutive semifinal appearances at the Boss Open and Halle Open.

The 28-year-old outclassed Peter Gojowczyk in the first round 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 and was handed a quick win over Christian Harrison in the second after an injury forced the American to retire less than 30 minutes into the contest.

Otte is also through to the third round for the first time in his career. He has only lost two out of 10 matches so far on grass and will be fancying his chances at triumphing against the fifth seed.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte head-to-head

Alcaraz and Otte have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte prediction

We can expect an engrossing contest between the two as they lock horns in this third round clash. Considering the success Alcaraz has had this year and the consistency he's shown, the tie will be tilted towards the Spaniard.

The 19-year-old has served brilliantly in the tournament so far, having smashed 40 aces in the last two matches. The five-setter against Struff helped him spend some valuable time on the court and play himself into form. He controlled the game better in the second round and also pulled off some remarkable shots from the baseline. He will be feeling confident about his all-round game right now.

Otte is yet to face a tough fight in the tournament and will need to be at his very best against a high-quality opponent like Alcaraz. The German is relatively fresher of the two of them, which could work in his favor if the tie goes the distance. He times the ball exceptionally well off both wings and has been finding the lines at a very high frequency in recent matches.

Both players are heading into this tie on the back of some top-notch tennis and will be desperate to progress to the fourth round. Alcaraz should be able to absorb the pressure and pull off another one of his superlative performances. He won't have it easy against the 28-year-old but should be able to sneak through to the fourth round.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in five sets.

