Wimbledon 2022: Caroline Garcia vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Garcia vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: July 3, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Caroline Garcia vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Caroline Garcia has won eight matches in a row

Caroline Garcia takes on Marie Bouzkova in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Sunday. The Frenchwoman has 17 out of 28 matches so far this season with a title to her name. This came at the Bad Homburg Open, where she was unseeded.

Garcia reached the semifinals after wins over Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Kamilla Rakhimova and Sabine Lisicki. She then beat compatriot Alize Cornet 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-5 to reach her first WTA singles final since 2019.

Here, Garcia came back from a set down to beat Bianca Andreescu 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 to win her first title of 2022.

The 28-year-old was up against local wildcard Yuriko Miyazaki in the first round of Wimbledon and beat her 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4). She followed this up by beating tenth seed Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-3 before defeating Zhang Shuai 7-6(3), 7-6(5) to seal her spot in the fourth round.

Wimbledon



Shuai Zhang and



#Wimbledon A touch of class.Shuai Zhang and @CaroGarcia share a hug after the Frenchwoman booked her place in the fourth round A touch of class.Shuai Zhang and @CaroGarcia share a hug after the Frenchwoman booked her place in the fourth round#Wimbledon https://t.co/MFss5Z89rt

Bouzkova has won 17 out of 26 matches so far this season, reaching the final of the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara. The Czech reached the title clash of the tournament with wins over Misaki Doi, Lucia Bronzetti, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Wang Qiang. However, she was beaten 5-7, 6-1, 2-6 by Sloane Stephens in the final.

Bouzkova's grasscourt season started with an opening-round exit at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. She faced seventh seed Danielle Collins in the first round of Wimbledon and stunned her 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to script one of the upsets of the tournament.

The Czech then thrashed Ann Li 6-0, 6-3 before beating another American in Alison Riske to book her place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Wimbledon



The fourth round beckons for Marie Bouzkova, who defeats Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-3



#Wimbledon Great match point, even better celebration 🥳The fourth round beckons for Marie Bouzkova, who defeats Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-3 Great match point, even better celebration 🥳The fourth round beckons for Marie Bouzkova, who defeats Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-3#Wimbledon https://t.co/Hb5fdKCKzk

Caroline Garcia vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Bouzkova leads 1-0 head-to-head against Garcia, having beaten her 6-3, 6-0 at the Birmingham Classic last year. The winner of the match takes on either third seed Ons Jabeur or 24th seed Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Caroline Garcia vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Caroline Garcia +100 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-125) Marie Bouzkova -130 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Caroline Garcia vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

The match promises to be an interesting one and both players are capable of coming out on top. Garcia has a pretty good record on grass with 10 wins out of 12 matches so far this season.

The Frenchwoman served 18 aces in her last match and will be keen to serve a lot more of those against Bouzkova. Garcia will look to put pressure on her opponent with her strong groundstrokes but will have to ensure that she doesn't overhit her shots to avoid accumulating unforced errors like in previous outings on the court.

Bouzkova has done well in her service games, winning 66% of points on her first serve throughout Wimbledon so far (91 out of 138). The Czech has also hit quite a low number of unforced errors. In fact, she has hit 27 throughout the tournament, which is five less than how many Garcia hit in her previous match.

Bouzkova's on-court movement and net game will come in handy as she tries to force her opponent to make errors.

The Czech can put up a tough fight but Garcia should just manage to come out on top and reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Pick: Garcia to win in straight sets.

