Wimbledon 2022: Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: June 28, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Eleventh seed Coco Gauff will square off against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Gauff has been in tremendous form this season, with a win-rate of 63%. The teenager finished runner-up at the 2022 French Open.

The 19-year-old kicked off her grass season by competing at the bett1open in Belrin. She made the semifinals, beating Karolina Pliskova along the way, before falling to top seed Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

The American is yet to win a trophy since her triumph at the Emilia-Romagna Open in 2021, but looks in good touch heading into Wimbledon.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, on the other hand, hasn't had a great season, with a win-rate of just 35%. Her best run came at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she beat Ajla Tomljanovic and World No. 4 Paula Badosa to reach the last 16.

The Romanian kicked off her grasscourt season with a brilliant win over Wang Qiang in the first round of the Birmingham Classic. Ruse saved three set points in the second set, edging Wang Qiang in two gruelling tie-breaks. She fell to another Chinese player, Zhang Shuai, in the next round.

The 24-year-old enters Wimbledon on the back of a first-round exit at Eastbourne.

Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

Gauff and Ruse have never faced each other, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Coco Gauff -1200 -6.5 (-110) Over 18.5 (-125) Elena-Gabriela Ruse +625 +6.5 (-125) Under 18.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Gauff looks on during a practice session at Wimbledon

Gauff is the heavy favourite heading into this contest. After making the fourth round twice, the American will be eyeing another deep run in her third outing at SW19.

Gauff has taken her game to a new level this season. The teenager made a swift transition to grass and has looked comfortable on the surface. If Gauff can maintain her focus and minimize her unforced errors, she will definitely be a contender for the Wimbledon title.

Ruse has struggled to find any momentum this season. Although she has a decent record on grass, she hasn't played many matches on the surface since 2020. The Romanian is solid from the baseline and likes to be aggressive, but she will have to be at her best to challenge the in-form Gauff.

All things considered, Gauff should be able to get over the finish line without too much fuss.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far