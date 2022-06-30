Wimbledon 2022: David Goffin vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: David Goffin vs Ugo Humbert

Date: July 1, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

David Goffin vs Ugo Humbert preview

David Goffin will look to book his place in the last 16 of Wimbledon

David Goffin will take on Ugo Humbert in the third round of Wimbledon. The Belgian has won 20 out of 35 matches so far this season, with one title to his name at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, where he beat Alex Molcan in the final.

Goffin also reached the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open, losing to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Rafael Nadal respectively.

The 31-year-old started the grass-court season with an opening-round defeat at the Halle Open. He faced Radu Albot in the first round of Wimbledon and beat the Moldovan 6-2, 6-2 7-6(5). Goffin then defeated 31st seed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the third round.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker defeats 31st seed Sebastian Baez 6-1 6-2 6-4 to make round 3 of Wimbledon.



The popular Belgian reached the QFs in 2019 at SW19. Losing to Djokovic . David Goffindefeats 31st seed Sebastian Baez6-1 6-2 6-4 to make round 3 of Wimbledon.The popular Belgian reached the QFs in 2019 at SW19. Losing to Djokovic David Goffin 🇧🇪 defeats 31st seed Sebastian Baez 🇦🇷 6-1 6-2 6-4 to make round 3 of Wimbledon. The popular Belgian reached the QFs in 2019 at SW19. Losing to Djokovic 🇷🇸. https://t.co/t2CGxy9Igk

Humbert has had a pretty disappointing season so far, winning only seven out of 22 matches. The Frenchman started off strongly by beating Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Cup. However, his form deteriorated as the season progressed.

During the grasscourt season, Humbert was unable to defend his title at the Halle Open as he lost to eventual champion Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. As a result, the 24-year-old dropped outside the top 100.

The Frenchman faced Tomas Etcheverry in the opening round of Wimbledon and won 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. He was next up against World No. 5 Casper Ruud and came back from a set down to win 6-3, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

David Goffin vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Humbert currently leads 1-0 head-to-head against Goffin. The two previously locked horns in Antwerp in 2019. Humbert won the match 6-3, 6-1 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The winner of the match takes on Frances Tiafoe or Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

David Goffin vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Name Moneyline David Goffin -140 Ugo Humbert +110

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

David Goffin vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Goffin will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Humbert should not be written off after his win over Ruud. Having beaten a top-5 player, the Frenchman will enter the match in good spirits.

Humbert has a decent record on grass with 17 wins out of 26 matches, which is better compared to Goffin's 26-21.

The Belgian has powerful groundstrokes but his backhand is one which can trouble his opponent. Goffin has a solid return game which will be put to the test by Humbert's serve.

The Frenchman will have to be aggressive from the start if he is to get the better of his opponent. He will look to make the most out of his service games while looking for the odd decisive break. Humbert will also look to come to the net and volley in order to finish off points quickly.

There is a good chance of the match being tightly-contested and Goffin should be able to come out on top and reach the last 16 of Wimbledon.

Pick: Goffin to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far