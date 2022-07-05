Wimbledon 2022 Day 10: Men's singles predictions ft. Taylor Fritz vs Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin

The schedule for Day 10 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. Eight players remain in the men's singles category, with four of them playing their quarterfinal fixtures on Wednesday.

Taylor Fritz and Rafael Nadal will face each other on Centre Court with a place in the semifinals on the line, while Cristian Garin and Nick Kyrgios are scheduled to play on Court 1.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for the men's singles matches on Day 10 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

#1 Taylor Fritz vs Rafael Nadal

Number two seed Rafael Nadal plays American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Against both Francisco Cerundulo and Ricardo Berankis in the first two rounds, Nadal was off to a strong start, winning the first two sets. However, he then wobbled a little and lost the third set before coming back to wrap up the in four.

He looked far more dominant against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round, winning the first two sets and recovering from losing the break in the third to wrap up a straight-sets win. 21st seed Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp was also beaten in straight sets, albeit with a tiebreak in the third set.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The 2-time champion will face Botic van de Zandschulp next



#RafaelNadal #Wimbledon #Tennis Rafael Nadal is into the last 16 of the Wimbledon for the 10th timeThe 2-time champion will face Botic van de Zandschulp next Rafael Nadal is into the last 16 of the Wimbledon for the 10th time 🔥The 2-time champion will face Botic van de Zandschulp next 💪#RafaelNadal #Wimbledon #Tennis https://t.co/4HsO6gQLyL

Nadal has had an impressive season so far, winning 34 out of 37 matches, including four titles. He has won both Majors this year and has his eyes on the Wimbledon title, which would set him up for the Calendar Grand Slam going into Flushing Meadows next month. The Melbourne Summer Set 1 and the Mexican Open are his other two titles this season.

Although Taylor Fritz has had an up-and-down year, he has looked close to his best at Wimbledon. The American No. 1 has beaten Lorenzo Musetti, Alastair Gray, Alex Molcan and Jason Kubler at SW19 to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Fritz has won 29 out of 39 matches this season, with the Indian Wells Masters title being the highlight. After a disappointing injury-riddled clay swing, he began the grass season with early exits at 's-Hertogenbosch and Queens’ Club. The 24-year-old bounced back in Eastbourne and took home the title days before coming to Wimbledon.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The American advances to his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a straight sets win against Jason Kubler



#Wimbledon | @Taylor_Fritz97 Taylor Fritz is in the form of his lifeThe American advances to his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a straight sets win against Jason Kubler Taylor Fritz is in the form of his life 👏The American advances to his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a straight sets win against Jason Kubler#Wimbledon | @Taylor_Fritz97 https://t.co/8keOczkO5E

Nadal and Fritz have met twice on the tour, with both players winning once. The Spaniard won the Acapulco final in 2020, while Fritz won Indian Wells this year by defeating Nadal in the title clash.

Though Nadal will enter the quarterfinals as the favorite, Fritz should not be written off. The Spaniard has played himself into form at SW19 and will have to be close to his best against the in-form American.

Predicted winner: Rafael Nadal.

#2 Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin

Aussie Nick Kyrgios will play Chilean Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Kyrgios has always been a good player on grass and has been at his best this fortnight. Following wins over Paul Jubb, Filip Krajinovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the World No. 40 was up against Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round. The American gave Kyrgios a right scare but lost concentration in the final set to lose 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2. This is Kyrgios’ second quarterfinal at Wimbledon, following his maiden last-eight appearance in 2014.

Cristian Garin reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second year in a row by defeating Elias Ymer, Hugo Grenier and Jenson Brooksby. Up against Aus Altralianex de Minaur in the round-of-16, Garin lost the first two sets and found himself on the brink of an exit at SW19. The 27-year-old upped his level in the third set, winning it in the tie-break. With momentum on his side, he took the next two sets to triumph 2-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6).

Kyrgios and Sinner will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

Heading into the quarterfinals, both players will be feeling quite confident after their hard-fought five-set victories in the fourth round. In a contest between two contrasting styles, a lot will depend on which version of Kyrgios shows up, with the Aussie also appearing to struggle with a shoulder injury in his previous match.

Predicted winner: Nick Kyrgios.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far