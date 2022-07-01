Wimbledon 2022 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Nick Krygios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego

The schedule for Day 6 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. 32 players remain in the men's singles category, with 16 of them playing their third-round fixtures on Saturday.

Second seed Rafael Nadal will face Italian Lorenzo Sonego on Center Court, with the blockbuster clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios scheduled for Court 1. Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key men's singles matches on Day 6 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship:

#1 Nick Krygios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios in the third round on Saturday. After a tricky first-round match where he needed four sets to defeat Alexander Ritschard, Tsitsipas beat Jordan Thompson in straight sets in the second round.

While Nick Kyrgios secured a hard-fought five-set victory in his first-round match against Paul Jubb, he put up a dominant display against Filip Krajinovic in the second round to win in straight sets.

The two have faced each other four times before, with Kyrgios leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. Their most recent encounter at last month's Halle Open was won by Kyrgios in three sets, and on current form, he should be able to get the better of the Greek at SW19.

Predicted winner: Nick Kyrgios.

#2 Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will square off against 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego in the third round at Wimbledon. Nadal needed four sets to beat both Francisco Cerundolo in the first round and Ricardas Berankis in the second round.

Sonego began his Wimbledon campaign with a hard-fought five-set win over Denis Kudla in the first round. In the second round, Hugo Gaston put up a good fight but could not get past Sonego, losing in straight sets.

Nadal and Sonego have never faced each other so far. While the Spaniard hasn’t looked at his vintage best in London, he is getting better with every match and should be able to get past his Italian opponent.

Predicted winner: Rafael Nadal.

19th seed Alex de Minaur will take on wildcard Liam Broady in the third round at Wimbledon. De Minaur began his campaign with an easy straight-sets win against Hugo Dellien in the opening round. He then had to come back from a set down to beat Jack Draper in the second round.

Broady is currently on a dream run at his home Grand Slam. He beat Lukas Klein and 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in marathon five-setters back-to-back to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career

De Minaur and Broady’s only meeting on the ATP tour came at the 2021 Eastbourne International, where the Australian won in straight sets. While Broady has shown that he can make life difficult for his opponents, de Minaur should be able to get the better of the wildcard and progress to the next round.

Predicted winner: Alex de Minaur.

#4 Taylor Fritz vs Alex Molcan

World No. 14 Taylor Fritz will take on Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the third round at Wimbledon. Fritz has registered back-to-back straight-sets wins at SW19 this year, beating Lorenzo Musetti in the first round and home favorite Alastair Gray in the second round.

Alex Molcan registered a four-set win over Pedro Martinez in the first round and then beat Marcos Giron in straight sets in the second.

In the first-ever meeting between the pair, the more-experienced Fritz should come out on top.

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz.

#5 Jack Sock vs Jason Kubler

World No. 103 Jack Sock will take on No. 99 Jason Kubler in the third round at Wimbledon.

Both players began their Wimbledon campaigns with straight-sets wins. Sock beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6, 6-4, 6-4, while Kubler beat Daniel Evans 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. In the second round, Sock edged compatriot Maxime Cressy 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(1), while Kubler downed Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

The pair’s only meeting to date came a decade ago, in a final on the Futures tour in 2012, where Sock won in straight sets. While both players were not expected to get this far at SW19, they will be eager to continue their run in London. It should be an evenly contested match, with Sock’s experience giving him the edge.

Predicted winner: Jack Sock.

