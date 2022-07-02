Wimbledon 2022: Day 7 women's singles predictions ft. Ons Jabeur vs Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria

The schedule for Day 7 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. 32 players remain in the women’s singles category and 16 of them will play their fourth-round fixtures on Sunday.

Jule Niemeier and Heather Watson begin the proceedings on Center Court, with Caroline Garcia and Marie Bouzkova fighting it out on Court 2. The other two matches (Ons Jabeur vs Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria) are scheduled for Court 1.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some of the key women's singles matches on Day 7 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship:

1) Caroline Garcia vs Marie Bouzkova

Caroline Garcia takes on Marie Bouzkova in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

The Frenchwoman has won 17 out of 28 matches this season and won the Bad Homburg Open ahead of SW19. At Wimbledon, she needed three sets to beat local wildcard Yuriko Miyazaki in the first round. This was followed by straight-sets wins over tenth seed Emma Raducanu and Zhang Shuai.

Bouzkova, meanwhile, has won 17 out of 26 matches so far this season. She faced Danielle Collins in the first round and stunned the seventh seed in three sets. She had it easy in the next two rounds, winning in straight-sets against Ann Li and Alison Riske-Amritraj.

Bouzkova beat Garcia in their only meeting till date, which came at the Birmingham Classic last year. While both players are capable of coming out on top, Garcia is on a good run on grass, winning 10 out of 12 matches this season. The French player should emerge victorious and reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Predicted winner: Caroline Garcia.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Shuai Zhang and



#Wimbledon A touch of class.Shuai Zhang and @CaroGarcia share a hug after the Frenchwoman booked her place in the fourth round A touch of class.Shuai Zhang and @CaroGarcia share a hug after the Frenchwoman booked her place in the fourth round#Wimbledon https://t.co/MFss5Z89rt

2) Ons Jabeur vs Elise Mertens

Third seed Ons Jabeur takes on 24th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Jabeur reached the fourth round without breaking a sweat or losing a set. She beat Mirjam Bjorklund, Katarzyna Kawa and Diane Parry, losing just 13 games across all matches.

The 26-year-old Mertens needed three sets to prevail over Camila Osorio and Panna Udvardy in the opening rounds. She then dug deep to beat former champion Angelique Kerber in the third round.

Mertens and Jabeur have met only once so far, with the former emerging victorious at the 2021 US Open.

Jabeur is one of the favorites for the title at SW19 and has steamrolled past her opponents so far. While Mertens is unlikely to roll over and let her through, the Tunisian should find a way past her and reach the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur.

3) Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria

2017 Roland French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will face World No. 103 Tatjana Maria in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Following straight-set wins over Oceane Dodin and Yanina Wickmayer, Ostapenko needed three sets to fend off Irina-Camelia Begu’s challenge in the third round. Maria, meanwhile, came through tough three-set wins against Astra Sharma and Sorana Cirstea before beating World No. 5 Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

Ostapenko and Maria will go head-to-head for the first time on Sunday. While the latter has had a good run at Wimbledon this year, she will find it tough to get past Ostapenko, who is currently one of the biggest hitters on the tour.

Predicted winner: Jelena Ostapenko.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far