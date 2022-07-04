Wimbledon 2022: Day 9 women's singles predictions ft. Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova, Jule Niemeier or Tatjana Maria

The schedule for Day 9 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. Eight players remain in the women’s singles category and four of them will play their quarterfinal fixtures on Tuesday.

Ons Jabeur will take on Marie Bouzkova on Center Court, while Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria will go head-to-head on Court 1.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for the women's singles matches on Day 9 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

1) Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova

Third seed Ons Jabeur will take on Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Jabeur arrived in London with a tally of 30-9 this season, which includes titles in Madrid and Berlin, and runner-up finishes in Charleston and Rome. She’s in good form this year and has beaten several top players on the WTA circuit.

At SW19, the World No. 2 has beaten Mirjam Bjorklund, Katarzyna Kawa, Diane Parry, and Elise Mertens, all in straight sets.

Marie Bouzkova has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time, which is also her best result at a Grand Slam. After beginning her campaign with a three-set victory over seventh-seed Danielle Collins, the World No. 66 then beat Ann Li, Alison Riske-Amritraj, and Caroline Garcia – also all in straight sets.

TENNIS @Tennis



overcomes Elise Mertens, 7-6 (9), 6-4, to match her best major result. Marie Bouzkova stands between her and a breakthrough Slam semifinal.



Ons Jabeur overcomes Elise Mertens, 7-6 (9), 6-4, to match her best major result. Marie Bouzkova stands between her and a breakthrough Slam semifinal.

Bouzkova has won 18 out of 27 matches this season, with the highlights being a runner-up finish in Guadalajara and round three exits (as a qualifier) in the Indian Wells Open and Madrid Open. She has proven her mettle on the circuit this year, beating a few big names like Jessica Pegula and Karolina Pliskova.

The pair have never met on the WTA tour before. Jabeur has an impressive record on grass, winning 25 out of 34 matches. She has won nine successive matches on grass this season, dropping just one set along the way.

The Tunisian is clinical on the court and is yet to serve a double fault at SW19. She has won 67.4 % of the points (114 out of 169) off of her first serve in the tournament.

While Bouzkova will give Jabeur a good fight for a place in the quarterfinals, the 27-year-old Tunisian, on current form, is the favorite to progress.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur.

Wide World of Sports @wwos The Czech was overcome with emotion after beating Garcia in straight sets.



Wimbledon | LIVE on 9Gem and Stan Sport.



Bouzkova is the first to advance to the Quarter-Finals of Wimbledon 2022. The Czech was overcome with emotion after beating Garcia in straight sets.

2) Jule Niemeier or Tatjana Maria

In an all-German affair, Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria will go head-to-head in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon,

Dortmund-born Niemeier was not a player fans were familiar with before Wimbledon, as the World No. 97 plays mainly on the ITF and Challenger circuits. However, she has had an excellent season this year, with a 29-13 win-loss and a title in each of the two circuits.

She made early exits in Berlin and Bad Homburg, and was expected to continue the trend at the grasscourt Major. However, she’s standing strong following victories against Xinyu Wang, second-seed Anett Kontaveit, Ukrainian veteran Lesia Tsurenko, and local favorite Heather Watson.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon Settle in for one of the rallies of this year's Championships



Jule Niemeier is a



Jule Niemeier is a Wimbledon quarter-finalist!

Maria has been a tennis pro since the mid-2000s, peaking as the World No. 46 in 2017. She is currently ranked 103 and resumed her career only last season after a brief maternity hiatus.

She began her Wimbledon campaign with easy wins against Sorana Cirstea and Astra Sharma, before getting past fifth-seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets. Up against 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round, she came from behind and saved two match points to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Niemeier and Maria will meet for the first time at Wimbledon. The contest has the potential to swing either way. While Maria is well-experienced, Niemeier has the advantage of youth on her side.

Before this, Niemeier’s best result at the Majors in her career was reaching the first round in Paris and Melbourne earlier this year. While she’s done well to get to this stage, Maria should be able to get past her challenger and reach the semifinals.

Predicted winner: Tatjana Maria

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



After returning from maternity leave less than a year ago, Tatjana Maria reaches her first Grand Slam QF



After returning from maternity leave less than a year ago, Tatjana Maria reaches her first Grand Slam QF

