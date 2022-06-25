Wimbledon 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech.

Date: 28 June 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 cinch Championships.

13th seed Denis Shapovalov will square off against World No. 61 Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Shapovalov made a pretty good start to the season, leading Canada to the ATP Cup title and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. After a couple of early exits, he made it to the semifinals in Dubai.

Shapovalov failed to win consecutive matches until the Italian Open, where he scored an upset win over Rafael Nadal and made it to the quarterfinals. Since then, he has failed to win a match. He concluded his clay swing with first round losses to Ilya Ivashka and Holger Rune at the Geneva Open and French Open respectively.

Shapovalov competed in three tournaments during the grass season. The Canadian lost in the opening round to Oscar Otte, Tommy Paul and Benjamin Bonzi at Stuttgart, Queen's Club and Mallorca respectively. He made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon last year and will need to step up his game if he intends to win a few matches here this time around.

Arthur Rinderknech at the 2022 French Open.

Arthur Rinderknech has had a decent year so far. Following his runner-up finish at the Adelaide International in January, he cracked the top 50 in the ATP rankings. He made a winning debut at the Australian Open, defeating Alexei Popyrin in the first round. Unfortunately, he withdrew prior to his second round match due to a wrirst injury.

Rinderknech then made it to the semifinals of the Qatar Open. Since then, his results have been rather underwhelming. His clay season ended with a first round exit from the French Open. The 26-year-old started his grass swing by reaching the second round in Stuttgart but failed to win a match in Halle.

Rinderknech's Wimbledon debut last year ended with a first round loss. The Frenchman will be eager to score his first win at the All England Club this year.

Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Rinderknech won their most recent encounter at this year's Qatar Open in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Denis Shapovalov -350 +1.5 (-650) 3 sets (+125) | 4 sets (+165) Arthur Rinderknech +240 -1.5 (+375) 5 sets (+250)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the 2021 Wimbledon.

On paper, Shapovalov's better ranking and results, including a last-four finish at last year's Wimbledon, make him the favorite. However, he's currently on a six-match losing streak. Rinderknech's form isn't too great either, but he certainly has a shot at defeating the Canadian.

Shapovalov has had some trouble recently when it comes to securing an advantage. In his three losses during the grass season, his break point conversion rate was quite poor. Considering his high-risk style of play, a fair number of errors are always expected from the Canadian's racquet. However, he makes far too many mistakes these days which aren't evened out by his winners.

His one-handed backhand, when used effectively, is quite the weapon and his serve should also give him a huge advantage, especially compared to Rinderknech. The Frenchman's level varies during the matches. Given how much his opponent has struggled recently, if he's able to stay fairly consistent, he might be able to eke out a win.

But Rinderknech can't afford to be too passive, because if Shapovalov finds his range and starts dictating the points, it could be all over for him. Competing in the biggest tournaments often brings out the best in players. It doesn't get any bigger than Wimbledon and the Canadian just might snap his losing streak here.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in five sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far