Wimbledon 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: June 30, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Denis Shapovalov survived a scare in the first round

13th seed Denis Shapovalov takes on Brandon Nakashima in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

Shapovalov helped Canada win the ATP Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, giving Rafael Nadal a tough fight before losing in five sets. He beat the King of Clay at the Italian Open to reach the quarterfinals of the competition. He also made it to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

After the Italian Open, Shapovalov lost five successive matches heading into Wimbledon. The Canadian was seeded 13th at the grasscourt Major and was up against Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

He won the opening set 6-1 but the Frenchman bounced back to win the next two sets. However, Shapovalov won the fourth and fifth sets to book his place in the second round.

TSN @TSN_Sports Denis Shapovalov is moving on with a victory over Arthur Rinderknech.



#Wimbledon2022 ADVANCE:Denis Shapovalov is moving on with a victory overArthur Rinderknech. ADVANCE: 🇨🇦 Denis Shapovalov is moving on with a victory over 🇫🇷 Arthur Rinderknech. #Wimbledon2022 https://t.co/LEszQ5l966

Nakashima has won 13 out of 26 matches so far this season. The American reached the quarterfinals of the Sydney International before losing to Reilly Opelka in straight sets. He also made it to the third round of the French Open but lost to Alexander Zverev.

During the grasscourt season, Nakashima reached the last eight of the Libema Open but was beaten by Adrian Mannarino in three sets. He then reached the last 16 of the Rothesay International before losing to Cameron Norrie.

Nakashima was up against Germany's Nicola Kuhn in the first round of Wimbledon and beat him 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-2 to seal his place in the second round of the competition.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Brandon Nakashima could disrupt a lot of carefully constructed narratives at Wimbledon this year.



Though situated in a tough section, the American has the game and variety to pull off some surprises.



Nakashima gets past former junior phenom Nicola Kuhn, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2. Brandon Nakashima could disrupt a lot of carefully constructed narratives at Wimbledon this year.Though situated in a tough section, the American has the game and variety to pull off some surprises.Nakashima gets past former junior phenom Nicola Kuhn, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2. https://t.co/PyqMWpbCUu

Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they haven't played against one another before. The winner of the match takes on either 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut or Daniel Galan in the third round.

Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Name Moneyline Denis Shapovalov -170 Brandon Nakashima +130

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Shapovalov will enter the match as the favorite to win but the Canadian needs to be consistent. The 23-year-old will rely heavily on his serve but he is also susceptible to making many unforced errors. Shapovalov served 12 double faults in his last match and will need to rein them in if he wants to stand a chance against the American.

His one-handed backhand is a formidable weapon and the Canadian will look to be aggressive from the very first point and gain the upper hand.

Nakashima served very well in his last match, serving eight aces and winning 54 out of 77 points on his first serve. However, he too made several unforced errors (35) and will have to play more efficiently against the Canadian.

Nakashima will look to make the most out of his service games and backhand, while also trying to force his opponent to make errors.

However, if Shapovalov's starts the match strong and is able maintain his form, the Canadian will likely reach the third round at SW19.

Pick: Shapovalov to win in four sets.

