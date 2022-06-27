Wimbledon 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Stefan Kozlov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Diego Schwartzman vs (LL) Stefan Kozlov.

Date: June 28, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefan Kozlov preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne

World No. 15 Diego Schwartzman will square off against lucky loser Stefan Kozlov in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

Schwartzman's enjoyed a rather decent season so far. He lost in the second round of the Australian Open, but rebounded by reaching a couple of finals during the South American clay swing. After early losses at Indian Wells and Miami, he performed well during the subsequent clay swing.

Schwartzman reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. After underwhelming results in Madrid and Rome, he made it to the fourth round of the French Open.

Schwartzman began his grass season at Queen's Club, but lost to former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey in the first round. The Argentine suffered yet another opening-round exit in Eastbourne next, going down to home favorite Jack Draper in two tight sets.

Schwartzman hasn't been past the third round of Wimbledon so far, and will be aiming to change that record this year.

Stefan Kozlov at the 2022 Wimbledon qualifiers

Stefan Kozlov made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open earlier this year. He defeated Jiri Vesely in the first round before losing to Matteo Berrettini in the next round. The American reached his second ATP quarterfinal at the Delray Beach Open after that.

Kozlov mainly competed on the Challenger circuit during the clay swing and lost in the first round of qualifying at the French Open. He started his grass season at the Surbiton Trophy, a Challenger event, where he made it to the second round. In his next two ATP tournaments, he failed to make it out of the qualifying rounds.

Kozlov kicked off his Wimbledon challenge with wins over Evan Furness and Dominic Stricker in the qualifying rounds. He lost a close five-set match against Denis Novak in the final qualifying round. However, the 24-year-old got into the main draw as a lucky loser following Borna Coric's withdrawal. He's now set to make his Wimbledon debut.

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefan Kozlov head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the ATP tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefan Kozlov odds

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefan Kozlov prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 French Open

Schwartzman is yet to win a match on grass this year, but against Kozlov, he has a pretty good chance. The American's lack of experience on the ATP tour certainly tilts the balance in his opponent's favor.

Schwartzman's serve, while not a huge weapon, is generally quite solid. However, he hasn't served well during the grass swing so far and this has affected other aspects of his game.

With 34.27% of return games won, the Argentine leads the ATP tour in that stat this year. However, his returning prowess has also taken a hit over the past fortnight. Schwartzman failed to generate a single break point against Querrey at Queen's Club, while going 2/6 against Draper at Eastbourne. He's certainly capable a doing better.

Kozlov's got a unique game, with cleverly disguised shots and a deft touch. However, he hasn't been able to make an impact on the ATP tour. While Schwartzman's not playing at his best at the moment, the American might still find it tough to go toe-to-toe against a top-20 player. The World No. 15 should be able to make a winning start to his Wimbledon campaign.

Pick: Diego Schwartzman to win in four sets.

