Wimbledon 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy

Date: June 28, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime will be keen to start Wimbledon strongly

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Maxime Cressy in the first round of Wimbledon. The Canadian has won 30 out of 45 matches so far this season, starting by helping Canada to victory at the ATP Cup.

Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and had a match point against Daniil Medvedev in the fourth set. However, the Russian saved it and won the match in five sets.

The 21-year-old then won his first-ever ATP singles title at the Rotterdam Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He also reached the final of the Open 13 before losing to Andrey Rublev.

During the clay-court season, Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, losing to Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic respectively. The Canadian then made it to the fourth round of the French Open where he pushed Rafael Nadal to five sets before losing.

He started the grass-court season by reaching the semifinals of the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, where he was stunned by eventual winner Tim van Rijthoven in three sets.

The Canadian then made it to the quarterfinals of the Halle Open before once again losing to the eventual champion. Hubert Hurkacz beat him 7-6(2), 7-6(4).

José Morgado @josemorgado A very good win for the 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Hubi Hurkacz, who beats Felix Auger-Aliassime (quarterfinalist) in two tiebreaks to reach the semifinals in Halle.



[1] Medvedev vs. [SE] Otte

[5] Hurkacz vs. [SE] Kyrgios A very good win for the 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Hubi Hurkacz, who beats Felix Auger-Aliassime (quarterfinalist) in two tiebreaks to reach the semifinals in Halle.[1] Medvedev vs. [SE] Otte[5] Hurkacz vs. [SE] Kyrgios

Cressy started the season ranked 112th in the world and has moved up to 45th before Wimbledon. The French-born American reached his maiden ATP final at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 before losing to Rafael Nadal. He also made it to the last 16 of the Australian Open and put up a tough fight against Daniil Medvedev before going down 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-5.

Cressy began the grass-court season by qualifying for the main draw of the Halle Open. He lost to eventual champion Hubert Hurkacz in three sets.

The 25-year-old then competed at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne and reached the quarterfinals following victories over Reilly Opelka and Dan Evans.

He got past top seed Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-5 to reach the semifinal, where he beat Jack Draper in three sets to book his spot in the final. Here, he lost to compatriot Taylor Fritz after a thrilling contest.

ATP Tour @atptour



Taylor Fritz wins his third tour-level title in Eastbourne over Cressy 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4).



@Taylor_Fritz97 | @the_LTA | #RothesayInternational Taylor Fritz wins his third tour-level title in Eastbourne over Cressy 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4). 🏆 🏆 🏆 Taylor Fritz wins his third tour-level title in Eastbourne over Cressy 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4).@Taylor_Fritz97 | @the_LTA | #RothesayInternational https://t.co/1n8oYcAckg

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 and they will lock horns for the very first time. The winner of the match takes on either Jack Sock or Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round of Wimbledon.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -300 -3.5 (-138) Over 40.5 (-140) Maxime Cressy +225 +3.5 (+100) Under 40.5 (+100)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Auger-Aliassime will enter the match as the favorite to win but Cressy should not be written off given his recent exploits in Eastbourne.

The American loves to serve-and-volley and this will no doubt help him on grass. Cressy served 62 aces in Eastbourne and will look to have more of that to his name on Tuesday. His solid groundstrokes, return game and net skills can also make things difficult for his opponent.

However, Auger-Aliassime has produced some very good tennis lately. He improved his clay-court game and reached two Masters 1000 quarterfinals on the surface while also giving Rafael Nadal a tough fight at Roland Garros.

The Canadian has won 22 out of 30 matches on grass in his career and will no doubt get better on the surface. Like Cressy, Auger-Aliassime has a strong serve which is very accurate, not to forget his powerful backhand. His on-court movement will also be a very useful weapon for him.

Cressy can make things difficult for Auger-Aliassime but the latter should be able to come out on top and reach the second round.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far