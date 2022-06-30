Wimbledon 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik.

Date: July 1, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik preview

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Wimbledon.

23rd seed Frances Tiafoe will square off against World No. 38 Alexander Bublik in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Friday.

Tiafoe easily defeated qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. Up against Maximilian Marterer in the second round, he played yet another solid match. The American broke his opponent's serve twice to race to a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

Marterer eked out another service hold, following which Tiafoe easily served out the set to clinch it. The second set played out similarly, with the American winning five games in a row to lead 5-1. After another game, he served it out to further cement his lead in the match.

Tiafoe was unable to break Marterer's serve in the third set, which led to a tie-break. He led 3-0, but the German won the next three points to level the score. However, Tiafoe found his rhythm and the 24-year-old won the next four points to win the match 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Chad @CCSMOOTH13 🏼



Up next: Bublik or Lajovic



#FrancesTiafoe Another super clean performance from Frances Tiafoe. He races through to the #Wimbledon third round for the third time in his career after a solid 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Marterer.Up next: Bublik or Lajovic Another super clean performance from Frances Tiafoe. He races through to the #Wimbledon third round for the third time in his career after a solid 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Marterer. 💪🏼Up next: Bublik or Lajovic#FrancesTiafoe https://t.co/0s8LbrMfhz

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Alexander Bublik kicked off his Wimbledon challenge with a straight-sets win over last year's quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics in the first round. He was up against Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

Bublik held a couple of break points in the very first game of the match, but was unable to capitalize on either of them. Neither player got close to another break point after that as the opening set headed into a tiebreak. The Kazakh held a couple of set points, but failed to close it out.

Lajovic then had a set point on Bublik's serve, which the latter saved with an ace. Another error by his opponent brought up a third set point for the Kazakh, and this time, he was finally able to win the set.

The duo held serve for the first four games of the second set, after which Bublik reeled off the next four games to bag the set. The third set was closely contested until the end and with Lajovic serving to stay in the match at 6-5, Bublik piled on the pressure to break his serve and win the match 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The two have evenly split their two meetings to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Bublik won their most recent encounter at last week's Eastbourne International in three sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe -110 +1.5 (-225) Over 42.5 (-105) Alexander Bublik -115 -1.5 (+155) Under 42.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Both are looking to advance beyond the third round of Wimbledon for the first time. During their opening-round match at Eastbourne last week, Tiafoe had the upper hand for the first half of the match, before Bublik flipped the script completely to win it.

Both players served quite well in their respective second-round matches here. Tiafoe hit 15 aces and didn't face a single break point. Bublik didn't get broken either and struck 17 aces. If they keep this up, the match could be decided via tiebreaks.

Tiafoe played a very clean match against Marterer, hitting 33 winners compared to just six unforced errors. If he hits his shots with similar precision, there's not much his opponent will be able to do. Bublik also rained down a barrage of winners against Lajovic, hitting 53 of them, along with 21 unforced errors.

This match could be decided with the finest of margins and tie hangs in the balance. Bublik has been in better form this grass season, so based on that he has the edge here, but a Tiafoe victory wouldn't be surprising either.

Pick: Alexander Bublik to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far