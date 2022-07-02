Wimbledon 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin.

Date: July 3, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin preview

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Frances Tiafoe and David Goffin are set for a fourth-round showdown at the 2022 Wimbledon on Sunday.

Following wins over Andrea Vavassori and Maximilian Marterer, Tiafoe took on Alexander Bublik in the third round. He fell behind 3-0 in the opening set and didn't recover as the Kazakh went on to claim it.

Tiafoe built-up a 3-0 lead in the second set. However, he got broken while serving for the set at 5-4 later on. In the ensuing tiebreak, the American lost just one point to win it and secure the set. Neither player managed a break of serve in the third set, which then also went to a tiebreak.

Tiafoe came out on top once again to further solidify his grip on the match. Tiafoe jumped to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set, but Bublik fought his way back to level the score. With the score tied at 4-4, the American upped the ante to win the next two games to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

David Goffin at the 2022 Wimbledon.

After a couple of easy wins over Radu Albot and Sebastian Baez, David Goffin was up against Ugo Humbert in the third round. The duo were evenly matched for most of the opening set. However, the Belgian lost serve while trying to stay in the set at 5-4, handing it to his opponent.

The two went toe-to-toe in the second set, but it was Goffin who got the decisive break to lead 6-5. He then served it out to clinch the set. He was more authoritative in the third set, winning the last five games in a row to claim it.

The momentum swung wildly in the fourth set. Goffin led 2-0, but Humbert took the next five games in a row to lead 5-2. The deciding set looked quite imminent, but the Belgian reeled off the next five games to win the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin head-to-head

The two have faced off five times before, with Goffin leading 4-1 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at this year's French Open in four sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe -120 -1.5 (+145) Over 39.5 (-135) David Goffin -105 +1.5 (-200) Under 39.5 (-105)

Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin prediction

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Both have performed quite similarly at Wimbledon so far, with a couple of straight-sets wins followed by a four-set victory. During his third-round win, Tiafoe struck 45 winners, with his forehand and backhand working perfectly in tandem. He also executed his volleys quite well and hit some perfectly timed passing shots.

Goffin didn't strike as many winners as the American, but was quite steady throughout his third-round contest. Both are quite fine ballstrikers, but Tiafoe's shots pack more of a punch. The Belgian has the edge when it comes to return games. He won more receiving points than Tiafoe during their respective third-round matches.

Goffin will need to maintain a similar level on return to make inroads on Tiafoe's serve as well. The American is looking to reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal and could be affected by nerves. If he remains steady, he should be able to overcome his opponent, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see Goffin emerge victorious either.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets.

