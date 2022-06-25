Wimbledon 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds 

Match Details

Fixture: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: June 27, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Hubert Hurkacz will look to start Wimbledon strongly

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of Wimbledon.

The Pole has won 28 out of 39 matches so far this season with one title to his name. He reached the semifinals of the Miami Open and the quarterfinals of two Masters 1000 tournaments — Monte Carlo and Madrid.

During the grasscourt season, Hurkacz suffered a second round exit at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. He then competed at the Halle Open as the fifth seed and reached the final with wins over Maxime Cressy, Ugo Humbert, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios. In the title clash, Hurkacz beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 to win his first title on grass and maiden ATP 500 title.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Hubert Hurkacz wins 1st tournament outside of hard in Halle beating Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4, who lost his 2nd consecutive final 1st title on grassHubert Hurkacz wins 1st tournament outside of hard in Halle beating Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4, who lost his 2nd consecutive final 1st title on grass ✅Hubert Hurkacz wins 1st tournament outside of hard in Halle beating Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4, who lost his 2nd consecutive final https://t.co/2H7s9fhVnT

Davidovich Fokina has won only 14 out of 30 matches this season. His most notable moment of 2022 came at the Monte-Carlos Masters, where he reached the final, beating the likes of Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov in the process. However, the Spaniard lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(3) in the summit clash.

During the grasscourt season, Davidovich Fokina reached the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships before losing to Botic van de Zandschulp. He then competed at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne and was forced to retire in his first match against Pedro Martinez due to injury.

Live Tennis Results @live_tennis Rothesay International Eastbourne - 1st Round: Pedro Martinez won, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired (1-6, 7-6) Rothesay International Eastbourne - 1st Round: Pedro Martinez won, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired (1-6, 7-6)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently tied at 2-2. Davidovich Fokina won the first two matches against the Pole at the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Open Sud de France.

Hurkacz then beat the Spaniard 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 at the Cincinnati Masters last year. The two met in the second round of the Madrid Open, with the Pole winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5).

The winner of the match takes on Federico Coria or Jiri Vesely in the second round of Wimbledon.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Hubert Hurkacz -550 -5.5 (-135) Over 35.5 (-110) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +350 +5.5 (-105) Under 35.5 (-130)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Hurkacz will enter the match as the firm favorite to win given his recent performances. However, the Spaniard should not be written off as he can be dangerous on his day.

Hurkacz has won five out of six matches on grass this season, including the Halle Open. Davidovich Fokina, on the other hand, has won two out of four matches on the surface this season.

Hurkacz's serve is his key weapon and he has served 70 aces in six grasscourt matches this year. The Pole will look to make the most out of it at Wimbledon as well. However, his serve will be tested as Davidovich Fokina is a decent returner.

Hurkacz's powerful groundstrokes and court coverage will also come in handy against the Spaniard. Davidovich Fokina's agility and athleticism will be needed when the Pole is on the attack. The Spaniard is a good hitter and will also look to slow down a point using his fine drop shots.

Davidovich Fokina is capable of putting up a good fight but Hurkacz should be able to get the better of him and make it to the second round of Wimbledon.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far