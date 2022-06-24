Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek's projected path to the final

All eyes will be on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek as she sets her sights on conquering the Wimbledon Championships.

Swiatek won the girls' singles title on the hallowed lawns on SW19 in 2018 but hasn't made any finals on grass since her transition to the senior circuit. Her best performance in the Wimbledon women's singles was a fourth-round finish that she managed last year.

However, the Pole is now best placed to correct that record this year.

Although she hasn't played any Wimbledon tune-up events in the run-up to the grasscourt Slam, the determination and hunger she has shown all year makes her one of the biggest contenders for the title.

The 20-year-old is currently on a 35-match winning streak, which she achieved by winning her second Roland Garros crown earlier this month. It is the longest winning streak this century, which she holds alongside seven-time Major winner Venus Williams. A first-round win at Wimbledon will thus enable the Pole to claim the record on her own.

As the impeccable Swiatek begins her quest for a historic milestone, here's a detailed look at her projected path to the Wimbledon final:

Iga Swiatek's 1st-round opponent - Qualifier Jana Fett

Iga Swiatek starts her title quest against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett. The World No. 254 upset 18th seed Paula Ormaechea in the first round of qualifying in straight sets before beating Mariam Bolkvadze and Katarina Zavatska in three sets each.

Iga Swiatek's likely 2nd-round opponent - Sonay Kartal/ Danka Kovinic

The World No. 1's second-round opponent could be the 88th-ranked Danka Kovinic or British wildcard Sonay Kartal. While Swiatek won her only meeting with Kovinic, she has never met Kartal.

The 20-year-old Kartal is ranked 228th at the moment but has made deep runs in a few ITF tournaments on grass this year and would be keen to replicate that at Wimbledon too.

Kovinic, on the other hand, has played just one match on grass so far this season at Eastbourne, where she lost to Magda Linette.

Iga Swiatek's likely 3rd-round opponent - Yulia Putintseva

The Pole could come face to face with 27th seed Yulia Putintseva in the third round. A two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, the Kazakhstani has never gone past the second round at SW19 and has just one win on grass this season.

Iga Swiatek's likely 4th-round opponent - Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova practices ahead of the Rothesay International Eastbourne

The first Major winner that Iga Swiatek could come across in her path to Wimbledon glory is 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round. But the Czech is at present severely underprepared to face someone who is at the top of her game like Swiatek.

A longstanding elbow injury has hampered her season, putting her on the sidelines for three months. Although she returned at the French Open, she couldn't prevent her title defense from ending in the first round itself.

The 26-year-old next played at Eastbourne, where too, she bowed out in the opening round. Having reached the last 16 in 2021, the Czech has quite a challenge on her hands if she wants to repeat that result.

Iga Swiatek's likely quarter-final opponent - Jessica Pegula

Three weeks after clashing in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek and World No. 9 Jessica Pegula might lock horns again at the same stage of Wimbledon.

The American had a pretty good first half of the season, reaching the final in Madrid and the semifinals in Miami. She also made it to the quarterfinals of both the Australian Open and the French Open.

Pegula hasn't been seen in action since crashing out of Paris at the hands of Swiatek. She is relatively inexperienced on grass but given how confidently she has been striking the ball this year, she would fancy her chances of exacting revenge over the Pole.

Iga Swiatek's likely semi-final opponent - Paula Badosa/ Karolina Pliskova/ Simona Halep

Swiatek could meet fourth seed Paula Badosa or former champion Simona Halep or last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova in the semifinals, provided they reach that far.

Badosa recently returned from a right calf injury she sustained at the French Open only to fall in the first round at Eastbourne. With not much rhythm on grass this year, it remains to be seen how deep the Spaniard can go.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova's comeback from a hand injury hasn't borne much success so far this season. She has made the quarterfinals or better just twice in 10 tournaments this year.

That said, the big server did make the last eight on the Berlin grass and would be eager to build on it at SW19.

Halep is the only one out of these three names who is heading to Wimbledon with some wins on grass under her belt. The Romanian made the last four at Birmingham as well as Bad Homburg before a neck injury forced her to concede a walkover in the latter.

If she regains her full fitness before the third Major of the year gets underway, she could be a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, the fact that she has beaten Swiatek twice out of their four career meetings gives the reigning French Open champion reason to worry.

Iga Swiatek's likely opponent in the final - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur with the trophy at the bett1open 2022

If Swiatek manages to pass the Halep test in the semifinals, the Ons Jabeur hurdle could be waiting for her in the final. The two faced off in the Rome final, where the Pole blew the Tunisian away 6-2, 6-2.

But things could be different this time around. Jabeur already has two grasscourt titles in her kitty, the latest of which came at Berlin earlier this month. She accounted for quality players such as Coco Gauff, Belinda Bencic and Karolina Muchova on her way to the title.

With so much momentum behind her, Jabeur will be keen to give Swiatek a tough fight if the two cross swords in the summit clash, having beaten the Pole at Wimbledon last year.

