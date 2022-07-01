Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet

Date: July 2, 2022.

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, Great Britain.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Alize Cornet in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

Swiatek has been brilliant this season, with an astounding 92% win-rate and six titles to her name, including the French Open. She has now won 37 consecutive matches.

The 21-year-old began her Wimbledon campaign with a dominant win over Jana Fett. She faced a stiff challenge from Lesley Kerkhove in the second round, but managed to come through in three sets.

Swiatek is through to the Round of 32 at Wimbledon for the second time in her career.

Alize Cornet, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down season, winning 14 out of 30 matches. She started the year on a positive note by making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, but struggled in the tournaments that followed.

The French player rediscovered her form on the grass courts of Bad Homburg, where she made the semifinals before losing to Caroline Garcia in an absorbing contest.

The 32-year-old has picked up solid wins at SW 19 against Yulia Putintseva and Claire Liu. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament and will look forward to challenging the World No. 1.

Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

The two players have never met on the tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -650 -5.5 (-110) Over 19.5 (-110) Alize Cornet +400 +5.5 (-125) Under 19.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet prediction

Although grass is Swiatek's least favorite surface, she is still the overwhelming favorite to win Wimbledon. The Pole did not participate in any of the tournaments leading up to the British Major, but has looked reasonably comfortable thus far.

However, Swiatek would not have been happy with her serving performance in the last match against Kerkhove. She was broken thrice and won only 68% of her first-serve points. Her excellent defensive skills and powerful groundstrokes bailed her out of trouble, but she will need to improve her serve if she wants to go all the way.

Cornet showed her class against Liu in the second round. She won 78% of her first-serve points and saved six out of seven break points. The 32-year-old has been finding the middle of the racket consistently in the last few matches. She committed only 12 unforced errors in the last match and could trouble Swiatek if she plays with the same level of discipline.

Swiatek is a quick learner and will look to rectify her errors from the last match. She has shown that she can raise her game in key moments and should have too much power for Cornet to handle.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets

