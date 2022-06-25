Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Jana Fett

Date: June 28, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will begin her quest for the 2022 Wimbledon title against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett on Tuesday.

Swiatek has simply been unstoppable in the last four months. Having won tour titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome, the Pole arrived in Roland Garros as the overwhelming favorite for the title in May. The 21-year-old was hardly challenged in a remarkable fortnight that saw her drop just one set en route to her second French Open crown.

Her win over Coco Gauff in the Paris final extended her winning streak to 35, helping her tie seven-time Major winner Venus Williams for the longest winning streak this century.

A win in the Wimbledon first round against Fett will thus enable the top seed to be the sole owner of that record.

Jana Fett in action at Nottingham

25-year-old Fett, meanwhile, has a career-high world ranking of 97, which she achieved in 2017. The Zagreb-born player mostly plies her trade in the qualifying stages of tour-level events and on the ITF circuit.

Currently perched at the 254th position in the rankings, Fett has a 15-15 win-loss record coming into Wimbledon. She qualified for the main draw at both WTA Birmingham and ITF Surbiton earlier this month before repeating the feat at Wimbledon this week.

Having already won three matches in qualifying at SW19, she is well acquainted with the conditions and will hope it works to her advantage against Swiatek, who hasn't played in any Wimbledon warm-up event this year.

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett head-to-head

Swiatek and Fett have never met on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -10000 -6.5 (-315) Under 16.5 (-120) Jana Fett +2400 +9.5 (-420) Over 16.5 (+102)

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett prediction

Iga Swiatek during a training session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Although Swiatek comes to Wimbledon with no grasscourt tune-up matches under her belt, there's a huge gulf in the level and experience between the Pole and her opponent.

Transitioning to grass from clay has admittedly been a challenge for Swiatek, but she does have a junior Wimbledon crown on her resume. Last year, she showed tremendous improvement on the surface before going down to Ons Jabeur in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Pole has taken her game to the next level this year and has her best chance of tasting success at the grasscourt Slam. With an improved serve and aggression, Swiatek remains a force to be reckoned with even on this surface.

She could take a few games to settle down and if Fett can't capitalize on that, the Croatian might not get much of a chance later on. On top of that, Fett's serve remains a cause for concern. The fact that she leaked as many as 20 double faults in three rounds of qualifying doesn't bode well ahead of her meeting with a superb returner of Swiatek's caliber.

If her serving woes reappear, the World No. 1 will simply run away with the match.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

