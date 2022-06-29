Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer

Date: June 29, 2022

Match Timing: Approx. 2:15 pm local time, 1:15 pm GMT, 9:15 am ET, 6:45 pm IST

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer preview

Jannik Sinner after beating Stan Wawrinka in the first round

Jannik Sinner takes on Mikael Ymer in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Italian has won 28 out of 36 matches this season. He started the year by winning all of his ties at the ATP Cup and reaching the last eight of the Australian Open. Sinner made the quarterfinals of a few Masters 1000 tournaments, including Miami, Monte Carlo and Rome.

The 20-year-old is seeded 10th at Wimbledon and beat Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Sinner tames The Man



Jannik secures maiden grass court victory over Stan Wawrinka in 4 sets 7-5 4-6 6-3 6-2 Sinner tames The ManJannik secures maiden grass court victory over Stan Wawrinka in 4 sets 7-5 4-6 6-3 6-2 https://t.co/DvjYEqwMFD

Mikael Ymer has won eight out of 15 matches this season, with his best result being a semi-final run at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

After reaching the third round of the French Open, the Swede failed to qualify for the main draw at the Eastbourne International. He faced Daniel Altmaier in the first round of Wimbledon and beat the German 6-3, 7-5, 7-5.

Ed Salmon @fogmount Mikael Ymer wins the last 5 games (!) to beat Altmaier, 63 75 75. Mikael Ymer wins the last 5 games (!) to beat Altmaier, 63 75 75.

Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

Sinner leads Ymer 2-1 in the head-to-head. The pair first met at the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2019, with the Italian winning 4-0, 4-2, 4-1. Ymer beat Sinner at the Open Sud de France in 2020, but the latter won when they locked horns in the third round of the French Open last year.

The winner will face either Andy Murray or 20th seed John Isner in the third round of Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jannik Sinner -525 -5.5 (-138) Over 35.5 (-108) Mikael Ymer +350 +5.5 (+100) Under 35.5 (-118)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the favorite. The Italian will be in good spirits having attained his first victory on grass against Wawrinka in the first round.

Sinner's aggressive baseline play will no doubt make things difficult for his opponent. He was very strong in his service games against Wawrinka, serving nine aces and winning 77% of points on his first serve. Sinner possesses a strong all-round game and will be difficult to beat.

Ymer is strong on return and is capable of testing the Italian's serve. The Swede is a decent server but has to watch his double faults. Where Ymer excels is his fitness and stamina. The Swede can run all day and tends to get better as the match wears on.

While Sinner is still a novice on grass, he has the game to be successful on the surface. He should prove too strong for the Swede.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.

