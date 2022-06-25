Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka.

Date: 27 June 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 French Open.

Tenth seed Jannik Sinner will take on three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Sinner's debut at last year's Wimbledon ended on a disappointing note as he lost in the first round to Marton Fucsovics in four sets. He has been quite consistent this year, registering a 27-8 win-loss record so far. He made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and reached the fourth round of the French Open.

Sinner sustained an injury in Paris and had to retire midway through his fourth-round contest against Andrey Rublev. He competed in a solitary tournament in the lead-up to Wimbledon. The Italian was up against Tommy Paul in the first round at Eastbourne but lost the match in three sets.

Sinner will now be aiming to win his first match at the grasscourt Major.

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 cinch Championships.

After being on the sidelines for almost a year, Stan Wawrinka made a comeback in March earlier this year. After a couple of losses, he picked up his first win of the season at the Italian Open. The Swiss made it to the third round, where he lost to his old rival Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He then lost in the first round of the French Open.

Wawrinka competed at Queen's Club to prepare for Wimbledon. He registered a hard-fought three-set win over Frances Tiafoe in the first round. He then lost to Tommy Paul in straight sets after that. Having won the remaining three Majors, the Swiss just needs to triumph at the All England Club to complete a career Grand Slam.

A couple of quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015 remain Wawrinka's best results at Wimbledon so far.

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Wawrinka leads Sinner 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at the 2019 Antwerp Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Jannik Sinner -350 +1.5 (-650) 3 sets (+120) | 4 sets (+135) Stan Wawrinka +240 -1.5 (+375) 5 sets (+260)

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Italian Open.

Wawrinka's comeback this year has been a mixed affair, with some disappointing losses coupled with a few good wins. He has displayed flashes of brilliance from time to time, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to sustain a good level over the course of five sets.

Sinner has been quite steady this year. However, he still doesn't appear to be back to his best after the injury he sustained during the French Open. The 20-year-old looked a little hampered during his match against Paul in Eastbourne. If the Swiss can take advantage of his lack of fitness, he might come out on top.

Wawrinka's one-handed backhand is still a force to be reckoned with. If he's able to paint the lines with it, his younger opponent could be in a world of trouble. Sinner's has the edge when it comes to their serve and will also have more chances to secure an advantage during return games.

The Italian's backhand is his biggest strength as well and is also more reliable than his opponent's. Sinner's lack of experience on grass could put him on the backfoot in this encounter.

Both players look a little shaky heading into Wimbledon, but if Sinner's fully fit, he should be able to edge past Wawrinka.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.

