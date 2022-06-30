Wimbledon 2022: Jelena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Jelena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu.

Date: July 1, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2022 Wimbledon.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on World No. 43 Irina-Camelia Begu in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Friday.

Ostapenko kicked off her Wimbledon campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Oceane Dodin in the first round. She took on qualifier Yanina Wickmayer, a former US Open semifinalist, in the second round.

Ostapenko started the match by breaking her opponent's serve and holding her serve to go 2-0 up in the first set. Wickmayer got on board in the next game, but the Latvian won the next three games after that. The 25-year-old had three set points on her opponent's serve in the following game, but was unable to make the most of them.

Ostapenko then stepped up to serve for the set and comfortably closed it out. She jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set and soon secured another break of serve to lead 5-2. Serving for the match, the Latvian had to save a break point but closed out the proceedings on her third match point to win 6-2, 6-2.

Irina-Camelia Begu at the 2022 French Open.

After a 6-4, 6-1 win over Ekaterine Gorgodze, Irina-Camelia Begu was up against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round. An early break of serve pushed the Romanian to a 3-1 lead. She held a break point to further extend it to 4-1, but her opponent did well to save it.

Cocciaretto couldn't make any inroads on Begu's serve, and after a few service holds, her opponent soon clinched the opener. The Romanian once again jumped to an early lead to go 2-0 up in the second set. This time, the Italian fought back, leveling the score in the eighth game by breaking her opponent's serve.

However, Begu once again secured a break to lead 5-4 and closed out the match in the following game to win 6-4, 6-4. She has now made it to the third round of Wimbledon for the second straight year.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu head-to-head

Begu leads Ostapenko 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter in the first round of the 2018 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jelena Ostapenko -375 +1.5 (-1100) Over 20.5 (-115) Irina-Camelia Begu +275 -1.5 (+500) Under 20.5 (-120)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Irina-Camelia Begu prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Ostapenko has been in pretty good form this grass season. She won the doubles title in Birmingham and was a finalist in the singles and doubles events at Eastbourne. She was pretty dominant during her second-round win over Wickmayer here, hitting a whopping 45 winners and committed just 28 unforced errors.

Given her usual aggressive brand of tennis and this being a rather easy two-set contest, the numbers are quite impressive and the Latvian overpowered her opponent with ease. She painted the lines with her groundstrokes and punished weak serves with her pounding returns.

Begu's serve isn't that big of an asset and if she isn't consistent with it, she'll be under pressure throughout the contest. The Romanian doesn't have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with her younger opponent and will need to resort to other tactics to trouble the Latvian. Keeping rallies short and trying to serve and volley frequently might benefit her.

Ostapenko's current form is reminiscent of her title-winning run at the French Open in 2017. A former semifinalist at Wimbledon, she knows what it takes to win here. If she keeps up this level, she'll defeat Begu quite easily and could make a deep run here as well.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

