Wimbledon 2022: Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria.

Date: July 3, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2022 Wimbledon.

2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko will square off against World No. 103 Tatjana Maria in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Sunday.

Following straight-set wins over Oceane Dodin and Yanina Wickmayer, Ostapenko was tested a little by Irina-Camelia Begu in the third round. The Latvian went down an early break in the opening set to trail 2-1, but broke back immediately to level the score.

Ostapenko managed another hold of serve to make it 3-2, but Begu won the next four games in a row to take the set. The Romanian started the second set with an easy service hold, but the former French Open champion reeled off six consecutive games to bag the set.

Ostapenko continued her momentum as she raced to a 3-0 lead in the deciding set. Begu finally got on board once again, but the Latvian took the next three games to win the match 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. She has now reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time since her semifinal showing at the 2018 Wimbledon.

Tatjana Maria at the 2022 Wimbledon.

After a couple of tough three-set wins over Astra Sharma and Sorana Cirstea, Tatjana Maria set up a third-round clash against World No. 5 Maria Sakkari. The duo were evenly matched across the first six games of the opening set, but the German raised her level to clinch the set by winning the last three games.

Sakkari showed signs of a comeback by jumping to a 3-0 lead in the second set. She eventually led 5-2, but Maria displayed her own fighting spirit and ran away with the next five games to win the match 6-3, 7-5 to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jelena Ostapenko -550 +1.5 (-2000) Over 19.5 (-135) Tatjana Maria +375 -1.5 (+675) Under 19.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Tatjana Maria prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Ostapenko's serve didn't look as good against Begu as it did in the first two rounds. She coughed up seven double faults, but as usual, her strong groundstrokes carried her through. The Latvian committed 27 unforced errors, but 16 of them were in the first set and she cleaned up her act as the match progressed.

Maria played a pretty good match against Sakkari in the third round. She showed tremendous grit by not losing her grip on the match after trailing 5-2 in the second set. She hit a total of 19 winners, a bit lower than Ostapenko's 28. The German played a more aggressive brand of tennis than what she's known for, but it worked quite well.

Even with Maria being proactive, she'll find it tough to outhit and overpower Ostapenko. The 25 year old is currently one of the biggest hitters on the tour. The errors and misses don't deter the Latvian, and she'll stick by her game plan of trying to hit winner after winner.

Ostapenko's doubles success has also aided her in singles, with her becoming quite competent at the net as well. She looks to be in great form at the moment and it seems quite unlikely that Maria will be able to stop her.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far