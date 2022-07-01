Wimbledon 2022: Jenson Brooksby vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Jenson Brooksby vs Cristian Garin.

Date: July 2, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Jenson Brooksby vs Cristian Garin preview

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Wimbledon.

World No. 34 Jenson Brooksby will take on Cristian Garin in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Saturday.

Brooksby made a winning debut at the All England Club, defeating Mikhail Kukushin in straight sets in the first round. He was up against Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

Both players had quite a few break-point chances in the opening set, but couldn't make the most of them. Brooksby even saved a set point while serving at 5-4 and was the better player during the tie-break later on, which helped him nab the first set.

The American led 3-1 in the second set, but Bonzi fought back to level the score. Brooksby had six break points on the Frenchman's serve in the eighth game, but couldn't convert any of them. The 21-year-old eventually got the decisive break towards the end of the set, breaking Bonzi's serve to clinch the set.

The third set was pretty straightforward as Brooksby raced to a 4-1 lead and never looked back, eventually winning 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-3.

Cristian Garin at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Cristian Garin was to face last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the first round. However, the Italian withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. Instead, Garin took on lucky loser Elias Ymer, won quite easily and set up a clash with Hugo Grenier in the second round.

He got off to a fast start, jumping to a 4-1 lead in the opening set. Both players held their serve after that as Garin comfortably served out the set to clinch it. The next two sets were quite one-sided, with the World No. 43 handing out breadsticks in both of them to win the match 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

With the resounding win, Garin reached the third round of Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

Jenson Brooksby vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

They've never crossed paths prior to this, so the head-to-head between Brooksby and Garin stands at 0-0 for now.

Jenson Brooksby vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jenson Brooksby -250 +1.5 (-550) Over 38.5 (-120) Cristian Garin -190 -1.5 (+310) Under 38.5 (-115)

Jenson Brooksby vs Cristian Garin prediction

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Brooksby's Wimbledon debut is going rather well, and he'll be aiming to keep notching up victories. The talented youngster endured a tough grass season prior to this, winning just one match across the three tournaments he competed in. However, he has certainly raised his level at the All England Club.

Meanwhile, not many gave Garin a shot against the in-form Berrettini when the draw was released. But a little luck goes a long way and the Chilean has certainly made the most of his good fortune.

With 37 winners and 21 unforced errors, Garin played a much cleaner second-round match than Brooksby, who recorded 30 and 26 respectively. The latter will need to cut down on his errors going forward.

Brooksby's serve is also an issue and he will be looking to improve on it. Garin himself isn't known for his serving prowess, but possesses a decent serve nonetheless.

The latter also won 52% of points on return in the previous round. If Garin falters during his service games, he could find it hard to recover after falling behind.

This is a great opportunity for both of them to make a deep run here given the draw and they'll be eager to give it their all on the court. But this seems like Brooksby's time to shine, and the youngster should sneak past his opponent to continue his run at Wimbledon.

Pick: Jenson Brooksby to win in four sets.

