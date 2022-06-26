Wimbledon 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic

Date: June 28, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic preview

Pegula will look to start Wimbledon on a positive note

Eighth seed Jessica Pegula squares off against Donna Vekic in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The American has won 23 out of 35 matches this season, reaching her maiden WTA 1000 final at the Madrid Open, where she lost to Ons Jabeur. Pegula also reached the semifinals of the Miami Open before being beaten by eventual champion Iga Swiatek. The 28-year-old made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as well as the French Open.

In the latter, Pegula beat Wang Qiang in the first round before surviving a scare from Anhelina Kalinina in the second. She then beat Tamara Zidansek and Irina-Camelia Begu to book her place in the quarterfinals of the claycourt Major, before going down 6-3, 6-2 to Iga Swiatek.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



is through to her second Just. Too. Good @iga_swiatek is through to her second #RolandGarros semi-final, dismantling Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2. Just. Too. Good 👀@iga_swiatek is through to her second #RolandGarros semi-final, dismantling Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2. https://t.co/CzxQyeh4wy

Vekic has won just four out of nine matches this season (not counting WTA 125 events). The Croatian reached the second round of the French Open before losing to Amanda Anisimova.

During the grasscourt season, the 25-year-old lost in the first round of the Nottingham Open before qualifying for the main draw at the Rothesay International in Birmingham.

Vekic made it to the quarterfinals of the competition before losing to Sorana Cirstea in three sets. She then qualified for the Rothesay International in Eastbourne and reached the second round before losing to eventual champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The 14th seed will face Great Britain's Katie Boulter next



#PetraKvitova #DonnaVekic #KatieBoulter #Eastbourne #Tennis 2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is into the last 16 of Eastbourne with 6-1, 7-6 win over Donna VekicThe 14th seed will face Great Britain's Katie Boulter next 2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is into the last 16 of Eastbourne with 6-1, 7-6 win over Donna Vekic 🔥The 14th seed will face Great Britain's Katie Boulter next 💪#PetraKvitova #DonnaVekic #KatieBoulter #Eastbourne #Tennis https://t.co/KeUjKXnzlI

Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

The head-to-head between Pegula and Vekic currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't met before.

The winner of Tuesday's match will take on either Harriet Dart or Rebeka Masarova in the second round of Wimbledon.

Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jessica Pegula -150 -2.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-120) Donna Vekic +115 +2.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic prediction

Pegula will enter the match as the heavy favorite. The American won four out of seven matches on grass last season but has improved a great deal since then.

Pegula's powerful forehand, excellent counterpunching skills, and quick movement across the court will no doubt make things difficult for the Croatian. The American plays an aggressive brand of tennis and will take the game to Vekic right from the start.

Vekic's win percentage of 58.8% on grass is her best of any surface. She also has an aggressive style and hits flat and hard off both wings.

Although Pegula doesn't have a great record on grass, she has played far more tennis than Vekic this season and should have no problem getting past the Croatian.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

