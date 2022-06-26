Wimbledon 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic
Date: June 28, 2022
Tournament: Wimbledon 2022
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.
Category: Grand Slam.
Surface: Grass.
Prize money: £40,350,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app
Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic preview
Eighth seed Jessica Pegula squares off against Donna Vekic in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.
The American has won 23 out of 35 matches this season, reaching her maiden WTA 1000 final at the Madrid Open, where she lost to Ons Jabeur. Pegula also reached the semifinals of the Miami Open before being beaten by eventual champion Iga Swiatek. The 28-year-old made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as well as the French Open.
In the latter, Pegula beat Wang Qiang in the first round before surviving a scare from Anhelina Kalinina in the second. She then beat Tamara Zidansek and Irina-Camelia Begu to book her place in the quarterfinals of the claycourt Major, before going down 6-3, 6-2 to Iga Swiatek.
Vekic has won just four out of nine matches this season (not counting WTA 125 events). The Croatian reached the second round of the French Open before losing to Amanda Anisimova.
During the grasscourt season, the 25-year-old lost in the first round of the Nottingham Open before qualifying for the main draw at the Rothesay International in Birmingham.
Vekic made it to the quarterfinals of the competition before losing to Sorana Cirstea in three sets. She then qualified for the Rothesay International in Eastbourne and reached the second round before losing to eventual champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets.
Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic head-to-head
The head-to-head between Pegula and Vekic currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't met before.
The winner of Tuesday's match will take on either Harriet Dart or Rebeka Masarova in the second round of Wimbledon.
Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic odds
Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic prediction
Pegula will enter the match as the heavy favorite. The American won four out of seven matches on grass last season but has improved a great deal since then.
Pegula's powerful forehand, excellent counterpunching skills, and quick movement across the court will no doubt make things difficult for the Croatian. The American plays an aggressive brand of tennis and will take the game to Vekic right from the start.
Vekic's win percentage of 58.8% on grass is her best of any surface. She also has an aggressive style and hits flat and hard off both wings.
Although Pegula doesn't have a great record on grass, she has played far more tennis than Vekic this season and should have no problem getting past the Croatian.
Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.